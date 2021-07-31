X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream

The cost and a desire to emphasize in-person Mass prompt Minnesota churches to end livestreams

Joe Ruff, Catholic News Service

Joe Ruff, Catholic News Service

Published: July 31, 2021 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2021 05:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
2

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
5

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
7

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
8

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
9

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
10

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream

YouTube, Facebook, parish websites — all now offer livestreamed Masses from parishes across the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in the United States.

But before Covid-19 hit Minnesota in March 2020, most of those parishes had never livestreamed a single Sunday Mass.

With in-person Masses suspended for two months to help prevent spread of the virus, parishes suddenly scrambled to gather or purchase cameras, computers, soundboards, expertise and volunteers. They were anxious to continue offering the sacrament of the Eucharist to their parishioners -- at least remotely.

Now that a 15-month suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass has ended, as of July 1, pastors, parish staff and parishioners are weighing the costs and benefits of continuing to livestream their daily or weekly Masses.

Questions include whether livestreaming makes staying home and away from in-person Mass too easy, whether the monetary investment is "paying off" in terms of reaching people and evangelizing, and how best to invite people back to in-person Mass while offering an online alternative.

While the novel coronavirus has waned, concerns have arisen about the Delta variant of the virus, which could lead some to still prefer the livestreamed Masses.

The Eucharist is just too important, and people are better connected to God and each other when they are in the building together

In a July 28 memo to parishes and institutions in the archdiocese, Father Tom Margevicius, director of the Office of Worship, acknowledged the variant remains a threat, but said because each parish has "unique demographics," pastors can determine their own best practices for minimizing the virus’ spread.

Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Medina decided to offer its last online Mass the weekend of June 27, said Michelle Hudlow, director of information technology and communications.

After an initial investment for software and other needs, it cost about $500 a week to hire someone and devote the necessary staff time to record, produce and share Sunday Mass via Facebook, YouTube and the parish website.

The cost and a desire to emphasize in-person Mass prompted the parish to end livestreams.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The Eucharist is just too important, and people are better connected to God and each other when they are in the building together," Hudlow told The Catholic Spirit, the archdiocesan newspaper. "Our focus is really on connecting with people."

For other parishes, connecting people and evangelization are two reasons they plan to continue offering Mass online.

"We have discovered some real and ongoing needs," said Father Tom Wilson, pastor of All Saints Parish in Lakeville, which increased its online presence when the pandemic hit by expanding its video uploads from only the homily to the entire Sunday Mass. The parish also purchased several more cameras.

"People who are homebound or confined to care centers, even without the pandemic, for them, it is a way to stay connected to their parish, and not just a regional or national broadcast," Father Wilson said.

The parish also offers the Mass with an interpreter for the deaf on the second weekend of each month, and many people in the deaf community have learned of it and participate online, he said.

Livestreaming weddings and funerals during the pandemic also has been helpful, Father Wilson said. Still, the parish is considering its options going forward, as it weighs licensing requirements and other factors in offering the Mass online, he said.

It was with great pain that I embraced the fact that the only way to reach people was by livestream

St. Jerome in Maplewood has offered the Saturday vigil Mass live via YouTube since March 2020, and that will continue, said Mary Beth Hess, music director and the effort's chief organizer, who learned how to livestream on the fly. Hess also livestreams daily Mass, a project she undertook on her own just to learn the ropes, which she's grown to love. It's been particularly helpful to seniors, the sick and disabled, she said.

"They could view Mass on TV, or other churches that were streaming Mass," she said of those participating. "But they were so thankful to be able to see their dear St. Jerome church. To see Father Victor (Valencia, the pastor), the crucifix in front of the church, the statutes, the red carpeting ... all of these things gave them comfort."

The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis plans to continue livestreaming the Mass, which began with the pandemic and will be expanded from the main church to include daily Mass in a smaller chapel downstairs, said Mae Desaire, director of marketing and communications.

"We have found it a great outreach and growth tool" with people who are homebound, in nursing homes, former parishioners, and others around the country and even the world able to participate via livestream, she said.

Johan von Parys, the basilica's director of liturgy and the sacred arts, said the sacraments need to be celebrated in person and attendance at in-person Mass is growing and encouraged, even while livestreaming will continue to be offered.

"It was with great pain (during the pandemic) that I embraced the fact that the only way to reach people was by livestream," he said.

But Christ is present in several ways at the Mass, including in the Scriptures, and that has been a consolation, he said.

"We could at least listen to the word of God proclaimed," he said. "I know that Christ is present in the word."

Some people turn to the online Mass because they are ill or they've moved away, von Parys said. "For those who can't join us, there is at least this," he said.

People taking time to watch online innately know that Mass is intended to be celebrated in person

Livestreaming also has been an avenue for evangelization, he said, particularly for people who are curious about the church but uncomfortable with an in-person visit, or have fallen away from attending Mass but are contemplating a return.

Last March, Our Lady of Peace Parish in Minneapolis began recording its Saturday evening Mass and posting it at 7 a.m. each Sunday on YouTube. James Pike, the parish's office manager, said the practice will continue as a tool for evangelization.

"A couple of people have watched, not been parishioners before, but have started to attend Mass in person," Pike said. "One person was registered at another parish but had stopped attending there."

Some people have expressed concern that livestreaming Mass makes it too easy to stay, and many parishes have discussed that possibility. But no one interviewed by The Catholic Spirit actually know that to have happened, and parish representatives believe that generally, people who participate in livestream Mass either have no other option or they are curious about the faith or a parish community.

"People taking time to watch online innately know that Mass is intended to be celebrated in person," Pike said. "We've seen a lot of people come back" to in-person Mass, he said.

Father Wilson said he has yet to see "any evidence of people staying home and just eating breakfast. I know people worry about that, but so far, I have not experienced that directly."

If people don't realize that Mass needs to be celebrated in person, von Parys said, then the church has failed in its teaching of the faith.

"We need to have beautiful, dignified celebrations of the Eucharist, and we need good catechism," he said.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream
Jul 31, 2021
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Jul 31, 2021
Proof of Covid vaccination not needed for Masses in Italy
Jul 31, 2021
Manila dioceses back on lockdown after Covid scare
Jul 31, 2021
Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan
Jul 31, 2021
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Features

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
My oldest friend Laci has just turned 100

My oldest friend, "Laci", has just turned 100
Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France

Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France
Onethird of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests

One-third of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests
Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique

Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique
Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church

Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.