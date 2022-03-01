X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Benedict Rogers

Asia

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

The truly courageous people of Ukraine have shown us the way through their defiant and brave leadership
Published: March 01, 2022 03:52 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 03:58 AM GMT

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Today my op-ed is short, simple and straight to the point: 2022 is 1939 all over again.

It is also 1989 — the Tiananmen Square massacre and the iconic image of “Tank Man” — all over again.

And, I remind you, the people of Myanmar are fighting 1988 all over again.

Get UCA News in your Inbox
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And it’s 9/11 all over again.

These iconic dates used to be etched in our calendars as anniversaries to be honored. Today they are battles to be continued.

The world faces a choice. To live in freedom and in peace — or under tyranny and in fear. That’s the dividing line.

It is not a division between races, religions, continents or nations. It is a division between ideology and way of life. It is a division between two fundamental questions:

Do we wish to govern ourselves freely, to hold our leaders accountable and preserve the rule of law?

Or will we allow the world to be run by the law of the jungle, the rule of the madman, the triumph of might over right?

That is the choice we face.

It is time to take sides. For freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, peace, justice and truth against tyranny, barbarity, brutality, inhumanity, criminality, lies, war and disorder

As in 1939, we are at a turning point.

We either allow a madman to tear up the international rules-based order and rampage across Europe.

Or we stand up and fight to defend not only ourselves, our order, our sovereignty and our values, but also to deter other tyrants from following suit, for the sake of the whole world.

The truly courageous people of Ukraine have shown us the way through their defiant and brave leadership. Will we be inspired and follow them? Or not?

This is the shortest op-ed I have written. But it may just be my most important. This may also be the world’s most important battle.

It is time to take sides. For freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, peace, justice and truth against tyranny, barbarity, brutality, inhumanity, criminality, lies, war and disorder.

Everywhere. Your choice. Pray.

* Benedict Rogers is a writer and human rights activist, senior analyst for East Asia at the international human rights organization CSW and co-founder and chief executive of Hong Kong Watch. He is also co-founder and deputy chair of the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, an adviser to the Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign and co-founder of the International Coalition to Stop Crimes Against Humanity in North Korea (ICNK). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins

Bishops seek fair deal for Indian Dalit Christians

Bishops seek fair deal for Indian Dalit Christians

Myanmar junta accused of war crimes

Myanmar junta accused of war crimes

What do you think you are talking to?

What do you think you are talking to?

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Related News

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

February 1, 2022 10:32 AMRead More
Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?

Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?

February 12, 2022 01:49 PMRead More
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace

The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace

February 17, 2022 10:58 AMRead More
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

February 18, 2022 10:25 AMRead More

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row

Mar 1, 2022Read More
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system

Mar 1, 2022Read More
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law

Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law

Mar 1, 2022Read More
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent

Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent

Mar 1, 2022Read More
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter

Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter

Mar 1, 2022Read More
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact

Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact

Mar 1, 2022Read More
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.