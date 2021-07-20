X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

The arrests are part of an intensified crackdown that aims to eliminate the underground church in China, Catholics say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 20, 2021 08:36 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2021 12:16 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
8

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Abducted nun released after one week in Congo

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

A Marian procession at the shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Sheshan near Shanghai in China.

Two months since Chinese police arrested a Vatican-approved bishop, 10 priests and an unspecified number of seminarians for violation of religious rules, their fate and location remain unknown, prompting a Christian rights group to express concerns about their safety.

Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang in Henan province was arrested on May 21, a day after police detained the priests and seminarians for allegedly violating the country’s repressive new regulations on religious affairs.

The arrests came after the diocese decided to use an abandoned factory building as a seminary and assigned priests for religious formation, media reports claimed.

International Christian Concern (ICC), a US-based Christian group monitoring persecution of Christians across the globe, issued a statement on July 16 calling for the release of the bishop, priests and seminarians.

Earlier, ICC reported that those arrested were subjected to “political lessons” that are brainwashing sessions designed to inculcate the principles of religious freedom granted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Bishop Zhang, 63, has been leading the diocese since 1991 following his secret ordination but he faced constant pressure from Chinese authorities and was barred from observing duties as a bishop.

The renewed clampdown aims to end the underground church by criminalizing and arresting its clergy

The diocese, created by the Vatican in 1945, was never recognized by the state-aligned Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC) and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA).

Dioceses headed by Vatican-approved bishops are part of the underground church.

In September 2018, the Vatican-China agreement was signed for two years with an aim to unify the Catholic Church in China with the global church. It was renewed for another two years in 2020 but there has been an increase in persecution against the underground church, local Catholics say.

The renewed clampdown aims to end the underground church by criminalizing and arresting its clergy as they work outside state-approved church bodies, they claim. This year Open Doors, an international Christian charity, ranked China among the 20 countries where Christians face the most severe forms of persecution.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Since the deal was struck, the Vatican has approved seven Beijing-appointed bishops, while the state-sanctioned church has approved and installed five Vatican-appointed bishops.

However, Bishop Zhang and Xinxiang Diocese were not recognized by Chinese authorities.

Media reported that Bishop Zhang was arrested on several occasions for alleged violation of rules but was later released. However, he was not allowed to oversee finances and resources of the diocese. In 2010, the government appointed an administrator to run the diocese who reports directly to state authorities.

The arrests came less than a year after authorities in Xinxiang shut down Catholic schools and kindergartens in line with the CCP’s ban on education by religious groups.

The repressive new regulations on religious affairs, which came into effect in May, state that Catholic bishops must be approved and ordained by the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Bishops' Conference.

It also requires that clergy must support the leadership of the CCP and must regularly apply for recertification to carry out their duties. Clergy are allowed to run religious activities, including seminaries, only in government-registered and controlled institutions.

May your situation quickly return to normal and worthy of the greatness of your country  

The arrests in Xinxiang have triggered shock and condemnation from across the world.

Last month French Catholic bishops expressed “deep concern” over the arrests.

“May God give you the strength to stand in trial. May your situation quickly return to normal and worthy of the greatness of your country,” Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the French bishops’ conference, said in a statement.

The prelate extended Bishop Zhang and his confreres “the fraternal greetings of the Catholics of France” and strongly denounced the imprisonment as “a particularly harsh and unjust test.”

Katharina Wenzel-Teuber, a China expert and editor of church-run publication China Today in Bonn, Germany, also condemned the detentions.

“While in previous years the communist authorities tolerated clerics who were not officially recognised by the communist government, they are now increasingly clamping down on them. Since the new decree came into force on May 1, priests who were members of the Chinese underground church are under great pressure to register with the official, state-recognized patriotic church,” she told KNA, Germany’s Catholic news agency.

Also Read

Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office
Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Our Lady of Carmel enthuses Macau Catholics
Our Lady of Carmel enthuses Macau Catholics
Protestant churches told to preach Chinese president's speech
Protestant churches told to preach Chinese president's speech
Olympic athletes asked not to visit Tokyo churches
Olympic athletes asked not to visit Tokyo churches
Fed up, but still Catholic
Fed up, but still Catholic

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Jul 20, 2021
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
Jul 20, 2021
Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service
Jul 20, 2021
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
Jul 20, 2021
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
Jul 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Jul 19, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021

Features

Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic

Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic
Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly

Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.