Arrest, probe in China over ‘exam migration fraud'

Public anger stemmed from China's education system that is 'highly competitive and highly unequal,' analyst says

Students line up to enter a school on the first day of China's national college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, in Beijing, June 7. (Photo: AFP)

Police in Xi'an city in northern China have arrested 10 people and launched a probe after mass protests by parents over alleged fraud in highly competitive high-school entrance examinations.

The police action came after thousands of parents took to the streets and laid siege on government offices for alleged fraudulence that allowed thousands of out-of-town candidates to appear in the tests, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 25.

The protests erupted on July 21, prompting police to arrest 10 people the next day. Six still remain in police detention.

The parents reacted after the local authorities released the figures of candidates for the tests on July 18. The figures showed only 3,608 candidates were from outside the city.

The parents alleged that around 20,000 additional “immigrant” students from the relatively affluent Henan Province had taken the highly competitive exams.

"Why are there 20,000 more children?" an unnamed parent questioned about the sudden increase in comparison to 2022.

Media reports say the government has raised the minimum threshold for passing from 539 to 600 out of a total of 700 points due to the influx of students from outside the town. Anyone scoring less than 600 is effectively shut out of the university application process, the parents complained.

They also alleged that “immigrant” students from Henan appeared for the exams in Xi'an to take advantage of the city's relaxed residency rules to game the system and get admission into its senior high schools.

Citing the Chinese Twitter handle "Mr. Li is not your teacher," RFA reported that some 40,000 out of 100,000 candidates for this year's high-school entrance examination in Xi'an came from Henan province.

The students did not have a household registration for Xi'an and had never attended school in the city, the report stated.

However, the officials in Xi'an refuted the allegations and continued to maintain that only 3,608 out-of-town students attended the exams.

"A joint inspection team composed of multiple departments will screen the household registration, school status, school certificates, and academic level test scores of the 3,608 [out-of-town] students one by one,” pro-Beijing Ta Kung Pao newspaper reported.

The report also stated that the authorities would “cancel the admission qualification of candidates who are verified as having obtained their registration and examination qualifications by fraudulent means."

Wang Deyu, a former university lecturer told RFA that public anger around education stems from a system that is already “highly competitive and highly unequal.”

"This conflict has been somewhat limited, and it has glossed over the biggest issue when it comes to China's educational resources -- the excessive concentration of wealth and power [among the privileged]," Wang said.

Wang pointed out that those born and brought up in large cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and other “privileged areas” have greater access to education than people in poorer parts of the country.

"This current conflict around ... high school entrance exam immigrants show how much of the cake has already been given out, leaving [people in Xi'an] with a smaller share," Wang said.

“There is no way to share that small piece of the cake fairly among so many people," Wang further added.

Wang Jian, a US-based journalist said that his parents had made the same move by enrolling him to write the exam in another rural location to ensure he got placed in a top-ranking university.

"I went to Shaanxi to take the exam because there are a lot of [higher ranking universities] in Shaanxi," Wang said.

"Zhengzhou University is the only [higher-ranking] 211 institution in the whole of Henan. It is very hard to find a job if you did not graduate from a 211,” Wang Jian further added.

Project 211 aims to strengthen approximately 100 key universities and colleges for the 21st century and was initiated in 1995 by China's Ministry of Education.

Figures 21 and 1 within the name 211 are from the abbreviation of the 21st century and approximately 100 universities, respectively.

Wang Jian pointed out the migration of students to other locations to secure a place in universities as a sociological issue.

"From a sociological point of view, this is the consequence of the unfair division of educational resources,” Wang Jian said.

In June 2021, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on the US$120 billion private tutoring, or buxiban industry, citing excess psychological pressure on children and financial pressure on families.

Hothousing children to ensure the best shot at a good high school or university has become the norm for middle-class families in China where many youth face unemployment.

According to Chinese government data, the unemployment rate of 16 to 24-year-olds in urban areas rose to 21.3 percent in June 2023.

