X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

Christian leaders must try to maintain a balance between loyalty to Indonesia and pastoral care for all Papuans

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: April 30, 2021 10:25 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Cambodia extends lockdowns as Covid numbers escalate

Apr 28, 2021
3

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
4

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
5

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
6

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
7

Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh

Apr 28, 2021
8

Priest wants Filipino drug war victims to mind their own business

Apr 29, 2021
9

Priests arrested over shooting of bishop-designate in South Sudan

Apr 28, 2021
10

Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail

Apr 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

A motorcade transports the body of Brig. Gen. I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, who headed Papua's intelligence agency, for his funeral on April 26 after he was killed in Indonesia's restive Papua region during a gun battle between police and separatist rebels. (Photo: Sevianto Pakiding /AFP)

The arrest of a pastor in Papua by security forces for allegedly supplying weapons to a separatist group could intensify scrutiny on churches in the restive Indonesian region, according to some, but others believe it was a betrayal of his church and Christians.

Reverend Paniel Kogoya of the Kalibobo Advent Church in Nabire district was arrested on April 18. He was accused of providing guns for the National Liberation Army of West Papua.

Some Papuan activists claimed police violated his human rights and used torture and coercion to support the accusation. But police refuted this by saying they had the testimony of the gun suppliers — believed to be members of an Indonesian shooting club — who were arrested earlier.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The police said Kogoya had spent 1.1 billion rupiah (US$84,000) on purchasing two M4 and two M16 rifles and other firearms before his arrest.

The money supposedly came from rebel leader Egianus Kogoya (it has not been confirmed if they are related), who obtained it by robbing villagers and tribal leaders. The money was then allegedly given to the pastor to buy guns. The police also said the pastor used donations from churchgoers to buy guns.

His arrest has deeply shocked the Catholic and Protestant churches, which have steadfastly tried to maintain impartiality in a region marred by decades of violence despite claims by security forces that elements within the churches were actively supporting the independence movement.

Indonesian security forces believe the Papuan separatist movement has several layers

There have been many instances where police and soldiers have targeted churchgoers. Four Catholic youths in Abepura were arrested for displaying the banned Morning Star flag when attending a Mass, on Dec. 1, 2019, to mark West Papua’s “Independence Day.”

In November last year, dozens were arrested, including well-known human rights defender and church activist Wenselaus Watubun, for organizing a public consultation on the implementation of a special autonomy law in Papua. Police also often prohibited political discussions at churches in Papua for unspecified reasons.

Indonesian security forces believe the Papuan separatist movement has several layers, namely political, clandestine and an armed wing.

The latter is obvious, but those involved with the others are hard to pin down as they appear ordinary on the surface, which is why, despite their protestations, church people have come under suspicion.

Related News

Kogoya’s arrest has not helped matters. It has certainly dented efforts by Christian leaders in Papua to maintain a balance between loyalty to Indonesia and pastoral care for all Papuans regardless of their political affiliation.

It has also reinforced suspicions by security forces of Papuan churches at a time when tensions between Jakarta and separatists are at an all-time high.

On April 29, the government designated separatist groups and their supporters as terrorists after the April 25 killing of Brig. Gen. IG Putu Danny Nugraha Karya, the intelligence chief in Papua.

Activists claim the move will pave the way for further rights violations and, because of Kogoya’s alleged actions, churches and church leaders could also be in the firing line.

In the past, church leaders could easily refute any suspicion of supporting separatist groups, but now it might not be so easy. Any sign of support could be construed as aiding terrorists.

This could see the shedding of more Christian blood like that of a catechist who was shot dead by soldiers near his home in October last year.

A month later, Reverend Yeremia Zanambani of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Indonesia was shot dead by troops near his house.  Both times the soldiers accused the victims of being part of a separatist group.

It would be wrong to tarnish all priests, pastors or churchgoers with the same brush because of the actions of one person

The claims of impartiality by churches were also not helped in July last year when 57 indigenous Papuan Catholic priests led by Father Jhon Alberto Bunay called on the Indonesian government to hold an independence referendum.

It was a clear political statement that they considered the government to have failed in Papua.

The call won the support of Papuans. However, from the security forces' point of view, it confirmed their suspicions as to whose side the Church was on.

Kogoya's alleged activities have reinforced this suspicion further, but actively supporting an armed group is different from airing a political viewpoint.

It would be wrong to tarnish all priests, pastors or churchgoers with the same brush because of the actions of one person.

To allay and defuse the fears of the authorities and demonstrate that Kogoya was acting alone, Christian religious leaders must cooperate and engage in meaningful dialogue with the military and police.

The military and police, meanwhile, should not take the law into their own hands.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section
May 1, 2021
Pilgrimage book mixes spiritual meaning with Holy Land geography
May 1, 2021
Church turns to prayer with Mary in times of trouble
May 1, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
US theology conference speakers to discuss spiritual journeys
May 1, 2021
Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
May 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021

Features

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Wherever faith resides

Wherever faith resides
Priesthood Reimagined

Priesthood, Reimagined
Pruned to bear fruit

Pruned to bear fruit
The dual vocation of the married deacon

The dual vocation of the married deacon
Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa

Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 1 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 1 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Joseph the Worker

Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Joseph the Worker
Lord, fill me with Your Spirit

Lord, fill me with Your Spirit
May the exploited workers experience God’s love

May the exploited workers experience God’s love
Feast of St. Joseph the Worker | Saint of the Day

Feast of St. Joseph the Worker | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.