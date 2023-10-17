News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Around half a million Israelis displaced inside Israel

The evacuations follow the brutal surprise attack by Hamas fighters, who broke through the heavily fortified border Oct. 7

Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 16, 2023.

Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tel Aviv

By AFP, Tel Aviv

Published: October 17, 2023 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2023 05:02 AM GMT

Around 500,000 Israelis have been evacuated and displaced in the 10 days since Hamas unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

"There are about half a million internally displaced Israelis at the time," Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said in an online briefing.

He pointed out that all communities around the Gaza Strip had been evacuated, as had more than 20 communities along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The evacuations follow the brutal surprise attack by Hamas fighters, who broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

It was the worst attack in the country's 75-year history. Israel's relentless series of retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip have flattened neighborhoods, killing at least 2,750, most of them ordinary Palestinians.

More than one million people have been displaced inside the densely populated Palestinian territory, as Israel prepares for a full-blown ground offensive against Hamas.

Many of the people in Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip had initially "evacuated on their own merit and at their own initiative", Conricus said, adding that since then "all of the communities around the Gaza Strip have been evacuated as per government directives".

"We don't want civilians near the combat zone," he said, stressing that "we want to protect civilians, first and foremost ours, against the horrible effects of war".

Israel's army has also been evacuating residents living along its northern border with Lebanon, amid rising tensions with the Hezbollah militant group.

An Israeli civilian and an army officer were killed Sunday in missile attacks from Lebanon, and the army carried out retaliatory strikes and attacked the militant group's infrastructure.

The move affects thousands of people living in 28 communities.

Many had already left the area after repeated cross-border fire in recent days has claimed lives on both sides of the UN-patrolled border between Lebanon and Israel which remain technically at war.

Those evacuated had found "temporary refuge with friends and family in central Israel", Conricus said.

Those areas "are deemed safer, although they are also under constant rocket attacks and have to be in shelters", he said.

"We are talking about a significant humanitarian situation in Israel," he said, acknowledging though that "the situation in Gaza is worse.

"I wouldn't want to swap tables for even a second."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move
India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages
Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck
Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar
Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation
Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Archdiocese of Kunming

Archdiocese of Kunming

In a land area of approximately 21,473 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the city of Kunming, capital of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lingling

Apostolic Prefecture of Lingling

Lingling, the former name of Yongzhou, is one of two urban districts of Yongzhou City, Hunan

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.