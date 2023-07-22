News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Armenian Christians face ‘religious cleansing,’ say rights activists

Azerbaijan is 'strangling' the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region with blockade, they alleged

Armenian Christians face ‘religious cleansing,’ say rights activists

A protester wearing the Armenian national flag stands in front of Russian peacekeepers blocking the road outside Stepanakert, capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Davit Ghahramanyan / AFP / Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 22, 2023 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: July 22, 2023 04:56 AM GMT

The existence of Christians in a disputed border region is under threat due to ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, rights activists say.

Muslim-majority Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia and its ongoing blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is the latest attempt at “religious cleansing” of the Christian nation, said Sam Brownback, a U.S. politician and former ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback issued his statements to air concerns about Armenian Christians on July 18, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His responses were delivered days after he visited Armenia on a fact-finding trip with the Christian human rights group, Philos Project, the report stated.

Brownback, a Catholic, said that Islamic Azerbaijan is “strangling” the conflict-torn region.

“Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s backing, is really slowly strangling Nagorno-Karabakh,” Brownback said. “They’re working to make it unlivable so that the region’s Armenian-Christian population is forced to leave, that’s what’s happening on the ground.”

He warned that if the United States does not intervene, “we will see again another ancient Christian population forced out of its homeland.”

Brownback called for Congress to pass a “Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Act” to establish basic security guarantees for the Nagorno-Karabakh population.

He also called on the U.S. to reinstate previously used sanctions on Azerbaijan should it continue its blockade.

While persecution of Christians in the near east is common, the latest one has a new dimension.

This time the religious cleansing is being “perpetrated with U.S.-supplied weaponry and backed by Turkey, a member of NATO,” he said.

Bordered by Muslim-majority Turkey and Azerbaijan, Christian roots of Armenia date to ancient times.

About 90 percent of Armenia’s estimated 2.8 million people are Christians, the U.S. State Department reported in 2019.

Conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1990s after both nations gained impendence after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Both former Soviet states laid claims on the region, leading to the First Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1994. Armenia gained primary control of the territory following the war. 

Tensions sparked again in September 2020 when the two nations engaged in military conflict after Azerbaijani troops moved in to gain control of the disputed region.

The armed conflict lasted for about two months, ending with a peace deal brokered by Russia in November that year.

A study published in the Population Research and Policy Review estimates that 3,822 Armenians and at least 2,906 Azerbaijanis were killed during the 2020 conflict. 

Following the conflict, Azerbaijan gained control of large swathes of the region and imposed blockade.  A thin strip of land called the “Lachin corridor” is now Armenia’s only access point to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Now, an Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, in place since December, is crippling Armenian infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, rights activists say, CNA reported.

“The situation is extremely urgent and existential,” Philos Project President Robert Nicholson said. “This is the oldest Christian nation facing again for the second time in only about a century the possibility of a genocide.”

He was referring to the deaths of up to 1.5 million Armenians more than a century ago in waning years of the Ottoman Empire. The U.S. has recognized the killings as genocide, but Turkey has repeatedly denounced the characterization.

Nicholson said there are 500 tons of humanitarian equipment “unable to get into Nagorno-Karabakh because of the blockade that Azerbaijan has placed upon that region.”

“There has been no natural gas flowing since March and other energy supplies, [such as] electricity, are spotty at best,” Nicholson added. “Families have been separated. Surgeries have been canceled. The 120,000 people inside [Nagorno-Karabakh] are really desperate for help.”  

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Violence erupts in India's Manipur over viral video Violence erupts in India's Manipur over viral video
Kurdish exiles in limbo since Iran's mass protests last year Kurdish exiles in limbo since Iran's mass protests last year
Armenian Christians face ‘religious cleansing,’ say rights activists Armenian Christians face ‘religious cleansing,’ say rights activists
Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds
Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how? Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how?
Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

In a land area of 21,277 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Enshi, Jingmen and Yichang administrative

Read more
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.