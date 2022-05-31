Armed groups reject ASEAN humanitarian aid for Myanmar

Plan to deliver assistance through the military regime could whitewash its atrocities against the people, they fear

Myanmar activists call for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Tokyo on May 22 ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Japan. (Photo: AFP)

Ethnic armed groups from predominantly Christian regions of Myanmar have rejected a plan by ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to channel humanitarian assistance through the military junta.

ASEAN’s current chair, Cambodia, on May 6 hosted a consultative meeting on humanitarian assistance for Myanmar with the junta, UN agencies and international aid organizations, announcing a plan to deliver aid via the regime based on the spirit of “One ASEAN, One Response” that it hoped would complement the implementation of the failed Five-Point Consensus.

The decision attracted widespread condemnation both locally and internationally, including from the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), as despite agreeing to the consensus plan last April, the ruling junta has continued its brutal crackdown on opposition resistance unabated.

The armed groups, including the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), Karen National Union (KNU) and Chin National Front (CNF), on May 30 expressed apprehension that the junta would “weaponize" humanitarian aid.

They said the ASEAN plan may lead to “international whitewashing” of the junta’s ongoing atrocities against the people of Myanmar while preventing humanitarian support from reaching communities in need.

They further pointed out that the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Delivery Arrangement Framework and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs did not consult the NUG and the ethnic armed groups, except for seeking a guarantee from them on the access, safety and security of all implementing parties, including the ASEAN monitoring team.

They requested third-party monitoring and the immediate launch of negotiations for a humanitarian ceasefire agreement to ensure an end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation

The armed groups said the outcome of the one-sided meeting that only engaged with the regime was unacceptable. “The approach dangerously legitimizes the junta, which is harmful to the people of Burma/Myanmar and violates humanitarian principles,” they said.

The May 6 meeting identified Christian-majority Kayah and Kayin along with Buddhist Bamar strongholds like Magway, Sagaing and Bago for delivery of humanitarian assistance and Covid-19 vaccines provided by ASEAN and partners.

These include areas under the control of the ethnic armed groups, where the military junta continues its brutal campaign that has led to thousands of people being displaced and ending up in nearby jungles or camps for internally displaced people.

The armed groups called on ASEAN, the UN and international donor organizations to urgently consider redesigning the program by involving all relevant stakeholders rather than go ahead with its “ill-informed and exclusive humanitarian process that [may] only benefit areas identified by the junta.”

They requested third-party monitoring and the immediate launch of negotiations for a humanitarian ceasefire agreement to ensure an end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation.

More than 590,000 people including Christians from Kayah, Karen, Kachin and Chin have been displaced since the coup in February 2021, according to the UN.

