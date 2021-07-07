X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Low turnout for 'republic day' indicates Indonesia's crackdown on independence supporters is starting to bite

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: July 07, 2021 09:50 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2021 10:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
8

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
9

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
10

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Papuan students rally in Jakarta in August 2019 to protest against the arrest of 40 students in Surabaya in East Java province several days earlier. (Photo supplied)

The 50th anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of West Papua on July 1 was expected to be a special day for Papuans. 

Along with Independence Day on Dec. 1 — the day in 1961 when the Dutch gave Papuans their freedom — the declaration of the republic is a very important one on the separatist calendar.

It dates back to July 1, 1971, when the leaders of the Free Papua Movement (OPM), which has opposed Indonesian rule since the transfer of West Papua by the Netherlands to Indonesia and a “rigged” referendum that officially made it a province in September 1969, unilaterally declared independence.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The declaration was followed by the formation in 1973 of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), which became the military wing of the OPM.

In recent years, it has become quite common to see thousands of Papuans, both at home and across Indonesia, take to the streets waving the banned independence symbol, the Morning Star flag, to demand justice for human rights violations and freedom.

However, this was not the case last week despite repeated calls from pro-independence activists to mark the event.

Some have asked whether the low turnout signaled a decline in support for the independence cause

Some had predicted that this year’s special anniversary would see a bigger turnout despite the pandemic fears. But all was largely quiet other than a few statements from members of TPNPB.

In a message published by Suara Papua, the group said it will not stop waging war against Indonesia until Papua gets its independence. It threatened to kill anyone collaborating with security forces and demanded local leaders stop seeking to extend special autonomy status for the region.

Some have asked whether the low turnout signaled a decline in support for the independence cause or was a result of pandemic fears or an increase in anti-terrorism measures in the restive region.

It was unlikely the pandemic because even social media messages were few and far between. 

Related News

Some things have changed since the Indonesian government declared the TPNPB and its supporters as terrorists in April, adding to pressure on separatists brought earlier by Operation Nemangkawi, an anti-terrorism campaign waged by the security forces since 2018.

This pressure was seen on the eve of the July 1 anniversary when government forces stepped up security measures in anticipation of large-scale demonstrations in the region. It sent a strong message to the Papuans and separatist groups that the government would not tolerate acts of defiance.

A few days earlier, the Nemangkawi task force issued a statement claiming a major success over armed separatist groups.

Police Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Alqudussy said at least eight armed separatists have been killed and 11 others arrested during operations against rebels so far this year. He also revealed government forces had captured the TPNPB headquarters and confiscated an array of weapons.

Despite more than 20 other people being killed, including seven soldiers and two policemen, the task force said it was a successful operation that had restored security and social order to the region.

The violence is far from over as the Indonesian government has decided to extend the Nemangkawi operation.

Things are likely to get worse for separatists as the new terrorism status gives anti-terror unit Densus 88 more scope to operate

Observers and rights activists warned that labeling the TPNPB and supporters of the Free Papuan Movement as terrorists would have a big impact on Papuans.

Things are likely to get worse for separatists as the new terrorism status gives anti-terror unit Densus 88 more scope to operate. As of now, national police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has not used it.

Terrorism experts believe that if Densus 88 is deployed, it will lead to more arrests as it has the authority to arrest even those who only voice support for independence.

In any event, branding the TPNPB as a terrorist group has escalated violence in recent months and resulted in many people laying low and refraining from commenting on anything related to the Papuan struggle.

The quiet passing of the Republic of West Papua anniversary is a testament to this and shows people are fearful of what the Indonesian government will do next.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Indonesian Protestants play down church attack
Indonesian Protestants play down church attack
Priests warn locals to steer clear of Philippine eruption
Priests warn locals to steer clear of Philippine eruption
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
UN: 'Catastrophic' Myanmar situation imperils region
UN: 'Catastrophic' Myanmar situation imperils region
Delta variant sweeps through Indonesia
Delta variant sweeps through Indonesia
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians
Jul 7, 2021
Hindu arrested over pastor's death in northern India
Jul 7, 2021
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
Jul 7, 2021
Rights group blames Modi regime for Jesuit's death in detention
Jul 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021

Features

Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mosuls religious heritage is slowly coming back to life

Mosul's religious heritage is slowly coming back to life
A double first for the Lutheran World Federation

A double first for the Lutheran World Federation
The New Donatism

The New Donatism
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.