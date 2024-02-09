News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam

The Vatican’s first resident envoy to the communist nation is positive about future prospects

Archbishop Marek Zalewski accepts given flowers from provincial officials on May 5, 2023.

Archbishop Marek Zalewski accepts given flowers from provincial officials on May 5, 2023. (Photo: giaophanthanhhoa.net)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 09, 2024 11:40 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2024 11:42 AM GMT

The Vatican’s first resident envoy to Vietnam has hinted at the possibility of full diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the communist nation in Southeast Asia.

“One day, we could have full diplomatic relations with Vietnam. This will be a great achievement,” Archbishop Marek Zalewski said in an interview on Feb. 8.

The Polish-born prelate was appointed by Pope Francis on Dec. 23 last year as a resident pontifical representative, nearly half a century after Vietnam severed ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover in 1975.

“Now I have in Hanoi my residence and office. This gives me not only joy but also hope for a better future for my office here for working with the Catholic bishops for the good of the church in Vietnam,” Archbishop Marek Zalewski said in the interview published on Feb. 8 on the website of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.

Zalewski said he could now "work with bishops for the good of the Church in Vietnam."

He stays at a hotel in the capital until his official residence is finalized by the government.

“It's a huge historical achievement. This was possible because we are committed to being good citizens and good Catholics,” the 61-year-old archbishop said in the interview.

Zalewski said he is called resident pontifical representative since the communist government and the Vatican have no diplomatic ties.

“This is the reason I am here, not as a diplomat without immunities and privileges. But my permanent office is in Hanoi so practically I work and I am considered as an apostolic nuncio,” he said.

“We achieved this level which was not possible 10 years ago,” said Archbishop Zalewski who served as nuncio to Singapore in 2018.

He said his appointment could only improve relations between Vietnam and the Vatican, which started after they established official contacts 12 years ago.

He was working with the Vatican-Vietnam joint working group in 2010 which led to the appointment of Italian Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli as the first non-resident papal representative to Vietnam. 

Seven years later, Zalewski succeeded Girelli and was based in Singapore until his new appointment on last Dec. 23.

The relations will be even stronger and more trustworthy for the Church and the government,” he noted.

The Vatican diplomat said he has already paid 36 pastoral visits to the country’s 27 dioceses for the past five years from his base in Singapore as a non-resident papal representative.

He said he got a positive impression of local Catholics who are young, enthusiastic and faithful to the Gospel, "albeit they are tempted by many proposals, social media and false promises."

Vietnam opened up its economy with reforms (Doi Moi) in 1986. The country improved its economic status with financial and technical assistance from foreign governments and Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

As part of the reforms, the nation is cooperating with Western governments and institutions.

The Vatican’s delicate ties with Vietnam are seen as something of a model for its relations with neighboring communist China, which severed diplomatic ties in 1951.

However, the Vatican and China signed an agreement in 2018 on the nomination of bishops.

The Catholic Church in Vietnam has 7 million members, including 8,000 priests and 41 bishops, according to government data.

There are about 3,000 Catholic parishes, some 7,700 Church-run facilities and 11 seminaries in the country.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam
Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan
Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid
Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children
Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord
Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hangzhou

Archdiocese of Hangzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hangzhou (Hangchow) belongs to the city of Hangzhou. Hangzhou is a sub-provincial

Read more
Diocese of Yibin

Diocese of Yibin

In a land area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

The Pathanamthitta eparchy belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. It is the seventh eparchy of Malankara

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanchang

Archdiocese of Nanchang

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanchang is an archdiocese based in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.