News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Archbishop says Nigeria must limit damage from floods

The flooding has affected about 1.4 million people in 27 states, with thousands of homes destroyed

Archbishop says Nigeria must limit damage from floods

A man is rescued from floods with the help of local divers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja on August 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

By Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

Published: November 03, 2022 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2022 05:24 AM GMT

Nigeria's bishops urged the federal government to come up with a plan to fight flooding that affects Nigerians each year.

In a Nov. 1 pastoral letter, the president of the bishops' conference, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri, said that often in Nigeria when tragic events occurred, people expressed sorrow, then moved on as if nothing had happened.

"We tend to wait for the next disaster to awaken us to another period of lamentation. We are not proactive as a nation in facing the challenges of flood disaster," he said. "Hence our fire-brigade approaches to issues that should normally require proper planning and preparation."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He advised the government and the citizens to learn from other countries prone to natural disasters about the need for investment, planning and efficiency in the management of such tragedies to reduce their negative effects.

Earlier in October, Bishop Hyacinth Oroko Egbebo of Bomadi in the Niger Delta region raised similar concerns in a pastoral letter to the faithful of his diocese, saying he was in solidarity with them after floods destroyed their homes and livelihoods.

Archbishop Ugorji said this year's extensive flooding had been blamed on unusually heavy rains and the release of excess water from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam in mid-September. The flooding has affected about 1.4 million people in 27 states, with thousands of homes destroyed and several communities totally submerged.

"There has been huge destruction of infrastructure, farmlands and businesses as well as forced dislocation of peoples, with the attendant emotional and psychological stress and trauma. In addition, many have lost their lives," he said.

He advised the government to initiate policies and actions that would stop the allocation of land and construction of projects and build on natural flood plains or storm water paths. Also, citizens must be discouraged from living in serious flood-prone areas, he said.

"There is the need for ecological conversion and proper ecological education among our people in order to control future natural disasters. Let us contribute in the protection and preservation of the earth, which is our common home, " he said.

The archbishop noted that the Dasin Hausa Dam in northeastern Nigeria, which was supposed to be a buffer to contain overflow of water, was started in 1982 and remains unfinished.

The government at all levels must invest in flood control and prevention infrastructure, he said. He cited agencies such as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Nigeria Hydrological Services  Agency as important institutions for flood disaster management and control.

"To be able to carry out these important functions, these agencies require adequate funding, which should be released in time to enable them put necessary measures in place, procure appropriate equipment, engage in skills and manpower training and other operational requirements ahead of any disaster," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Archbishop says Nigeria must limit damage from floods Archbishop says Nigeria must limit damage from floods
Filipino farmers call for aid after devastating typhoon Filipino farmers call for aid after devastating typhoon
Koreans should learn crowd management from Japan Koreans should learn crowd management from Japan
Bishops consider changing FABC structure: official Bishops consider changing FABC structure: official
Malaysian Christians urged to vote responsibly Malaysian Christians urged to vote responsibly
Religious groups call for worldwide climate treaty Religious groups call for worldwide climate treaty
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.