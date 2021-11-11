X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Archbishop says closer Vatican-Russia ties could benefit world

Archbishop Gallagher meets both Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: November 11, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
7

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Archbishop says closer Vatican-Russia ties could benefit world

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow on Nov. 9. (Photo: AFP)

During his first visit to Russia, the Vatican foreign minister said relations between the two "have been steadily strengthened" but added that greater cooperation could benefit the global community.

Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states, visited Moscow from Nov. 8-10, meeting both Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During a news conference Nov. 9 with Lavrov, Archbishop Gallagher mentioned a 2019 meeting at the Vatican with Russian officials to discuss nuclear disarmament. Then he said his meeting with the Russian officials in November was an opportunity to discuss "the many bilateral topics and international issues of mutual concern for the Holy See and the Russian Federation," recognizing both accomplishments and "steps that can be taken to give a positive response to the many problems that the world is experiencing today."

"Given the Holy See's ongoing concern for conflict situations and its commitment to peace and support for populations in need, I assured the foreign minister of the Holy See's readiness to support any peace initiatives," the archbishop said. "The Russian Federation has the capacity to alleviate tensions in conflict situations so that the people who are victims may live in safety and exercise their fundamental human rights."

Responding to a question, Archbishop Gallagher said that, regarding Syria, the Vatican sees as "vital" the U.N.-mediated discussions to draft a new constitution for the country. "We hope that all parties to that will cooperate so that they can be successful and that, ultimately, there will be a political solution" to bring peace after more than 10 years of war and allow refugees, including many Christians to return home.

Asked about the crisis involving migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Asia, trying to cross from Belarus into Poland and Lithuania, Lavrov told reporters the European Union should have a uniform policy for handling migration flows. He noted that the EU provides financial assistance to Turkey in exchange for the country preventing migrants and refugees from crossing to Greece, "so why not give this assistance to Belarus so people stay there and do not want to cross into the European Union?"

The European Union, NATO and the United States have said Alexander Lukashenko, the embattled leader of Belarus, is pushing the migrants and refugees to the border to provoke a crisis in revenge for sanctions leveled against his government by the European Union after a harsh crackdown on protesters in 2020. Russia is one of Belarus' few allies.

Regarding "the immediate crisis that is taking place on the borders between Belarus, Lithuania and Poland," Archbishop Gallagher said the Holy See's position is consistent with what it says whenever such a crisis arises: Nations must "assume their responsibilities with regard to migrants and to refugees."

With those trying to cross out of Belarus, he said, nations must respond to "what is obviously a very serious humanitarian crisis. On the church's part, we know that in Poland, for example, the church has been critical of the approach by the authorities and has been trying to encourage a more humanitarian and a more flexible approach."

Criticizing the "pushback" of the refugees by Polish military, he said the Polish church is urging people to see the migrants and refugees not as numbers but "as people, just like the rest of us, who find themselves in a very serious position."

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
Nov 11, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Nov 11, 2021
Indonesian governor blames flood disaster on palm oil firms
Nov 11, 2021
Philippines lifts ban on carol singing
Nov 11, 2021
US sanctions Cambodian defense officials over corruption
Nov 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Time is running out pope tells COP26 and warns of Gods judgement if it fails

Time is running out, pope tells COP26 and warns of God's judgement if it fails
Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France

Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France
Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery

Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery
Pope calls on governments to act against child pornography

Pope calls on governments to "act" against child pornography
The true meaning of sacrifice

The true meaning of sacrifice
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.