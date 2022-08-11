News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Archbishop mourns killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe has offered prayers for the victims' families and Albuquerque's Muslim community

Archbishop mourns killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Archbishop John C. Wester. (Photo: Herald Malaysia)

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

By Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: August 11, 2022 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2022 05:23 AM GMT

During a Mass for peace, Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe decried the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico since last November.

"We in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and all of us here are appalled at these hateful and horrific crimes and utterly condemn them," Archbishop Wester said at the start of his homily during a Mass Aug. 9 marking the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan.

Police arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan, Aug. 9 and said in a statement that he was charged with two of the murders. Police continued to investigate whether all four killings were related.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Until the arrest, the murders rattled the Islamic community in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, whose members feared the violence was fueled by anti-Muslim sentiment.

The four victims were either Afghani or Pakistani. One man was killed in November and the other three men in late July and early August.

Authorities said the incidents may have been fueled by sectarian differences and that the investigation was continuing.

During a search of the suspect's home, investigators "discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings," the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement Aug. 9.

Archbishop Wester offered a prayer for the victims' families and Albuquerque's Muslim community.

"These abhorrent crimes have no place in the just, loving and tolerant society that we've come to know and treasurer here in the Southwest," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Are priests and nuns less sociable? Are priests and nuns less sociable?
Timor-Leste diocese apologizes for costly baptismal certificate Timor-Leste diocese apologizes for costly baptismal certificate
Filipinos slam police chief’s vow to continue drugs war Filipinos slam police chief’s vow to continue drugs war
Cambodia jails seven opposition activists Cambodia jails seven opposition activists
11 die in South Korea floods 11 die in South Korea floods
Calls for paternity test on Indian bishop grow louder Calls for paternity test on Indian bishop grow louder
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

For peace on Earth let us pray

For peace on Earth, let us pray

As the world marks the use of the atomic weapons first on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, let the morality of our actions be guided by the prophetic document of John XXIII, Pacem in Terris

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.