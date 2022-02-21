Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit

An Indonesian archbishop has announced his intention to retire later this month.

Archbishop Petrus Turang of Kupang in Catholic-majority East Nusa Tenggara province made his intentions known to Catholics in his archdiocese on Feb. 18.

He said it was time to quit because he will turn 75 on Feb. 23.

Archbishop Turang said he would write to Pope Francis asking him to quickly approve his resignation and find a successor.

Most Catholic bishops retire when they are 75 but non-cardinal bishops serving in the Vatican's bureaucracy can continue in office past that age.

Archbishop Turang was born in Tataaran village, Minahasa, North Sulawesi province, on Feb. 23, 1947.

He was ordained a priest in Manado Diocese on Dec.18, 1974, and became executive secretary of the Indonesia bishops’ commission for social-economic development.

In April 1997, he was appointed coadjutor archbishop of Kupang, and in July 1997 he was ordained as Kupang’s archbishop by Jesuit Cardinal Julius Darmaatmadja of Jakarta to replace the late Divine Word Archbishop Gregorius Mantateiro.

Ignatius Mitang, a Catholic layman in Kupang Archdiocese, said the archbishop would be missed.

“We hope he will still serve us in Kupang in some way after his official retirement,” he said.