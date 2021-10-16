X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Archbishop condemns Indian state's move to survey missionaries

Christian leaders say profiling of missionaries is an attempt to identify and target them

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 16, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Updated: October 16, 2021 04:55 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan refuses to criminalize forced conversions

Oct 14, 2021
2

Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association

Oct 14, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church

Oct 15, 2021
5

Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index

Oct 15, 2021
6

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
7

Myanmar military sets church ablaze in battle-ravaged Chin state

Oct 14, 2021
8

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
9

Vatican warns of use of cryptocurrency in migrant smuggling

Oct 15, 2021
10

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Archbishop condemns Indian state's move to survey missionaries

A woman walks in front of Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, India. Church people in Karnataka state are upset by a state move to conduct a survey of missionaries. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic leaders in India’s Karnataka state have expressed anguish over a state government move to conduct a survey of Christian missionaries, calling it a dangerous move.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore (Bengaluru) was critical after the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department reportedly agreed to order a survey of missionaries working in the southern state.

“We consider this exercise as futile and unnecessary,” said Archbishop Machado in a statement on Oct. 15.

“There is no good that will come out of it. In fact, with the background of the conversion bogey and anti-religious feelings that are being whipped up, it is dangerous to make such surveys. Our community places of worship, as well as pastors and sisters, will be identified and may be unfairly targeted. We are already hearing of such sporadic incidents in the north and Karnataka already.”

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs the state government. Christian leaders complain that BJP-run state governments tacitly support a pro-Hindu agenda of making India a Hindu nation by targeting religious minorities such as Christians and Muslims.

“Why is the government interested in making a survey of the religious personnel and places of worship only of the Christian community?” Archbishop Machado asked.

None of our personnel work underground. Everyone is working with the people for their welfare and the government is well aware of it

Christian leaders in Karnataka say their people have been witnessing targeted attacks on their personnel, institutions and even prayer meetings at houses mostly from radical Hindu groups believed to have indirect support from the administration.

The survey move “will put our people in danger,” Archbishop Machado told UCA News.

“None of our personnel work underground. Everyone is working with the people for their welfare and the government is well aware of it. But still, I don’t understand the purpose of such religious profiling of only Christians and their institutions,” he said.

“Let the government take the count of education institutions and health centers run by Christian missionaries. That will give a fair idea of the service that is rendered by the Christian community to nation building and how many people are converted in these places and institutions.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“If Christians are converting indiscriminately, as alleged by some, why is the percentage of the Christian population reducing when compared to others?” 

Archbishop Machado also questioned the government's reported plan to bring in a law to check religious conversion in the state.

“Why do we need any anti-conversion law when there are enough safeguards enshrined in the constitution and the legal system of the country to punish the guilty?” he asked. “We need support and encouragement from the government.”

Eight Indian states have anti-conversion laws criminalizing religious conversions.

Christian leaders consider the profiling of missionaries and places of Christian worship as an attempt to target a community that works among the poor and needy.

Karnataka has 61 million people, of whom 84 percent are Hindus, followed by Muslims at 13 percent and Christians at 2 percent. 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Politics seen in Indian Sikh body's anti-conversion campaign
Politics seen in Indian Sikh body's anti-conversion campaign
Hindu activists welcome verdict on vandalized Pakistan temple
Hindu activists welcome verdict on vandalized Pakistan temple
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Indian provincial minister rewards Christians with most children
Indian provincial minister rewards Christians with most children
Bail for Indian Christian women in conversion case
Bail for Indian Christian women in conversion case
Support Us

Latest News

UN nuncio denounces weapons of mass destruction
Oct 16, 2021
Pope plans day of prayer with the poor in Assisi
Oct 16, 2021
Vatican publishes regulations for promoters of sainthood causes
Oct 16, 2021
First Hmong priest ordained in Vietnam
Oct 16, 2021
11 Indonesian Islamic scouts drown in river tragedy
Oct 16, 2021
India fears Taliban victory will embolden Kashmir militants
Oct 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Plenary Council Restoring the Third Rite

The Plenary Council: Restoring the Third Rite
Scrapping the Color Code

Scrapping the Color Code
Shafts of light

Shafts of light
Church shamed again by the crimes of abuse

Church shamed again by the crimes of abuse
Not of this age

Not of this age
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.