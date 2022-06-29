News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Archbishop asks US Catholics to pray for migrants who died in truck

The tragedy is believed by authorities to be the deadliest smuggling incident of its kind in US history

People attend a June 28 vigil for victims found in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas

People attend a June 28 vigil for victims found in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: June 29, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2022 05:59 AM GMT

The archbishop of San Antonio in Texas offered prayers for 46 people found dead and another 16 survivors discovered on June 27 in sweltering conditions in a truck.

"We pray for the souls of the 46 people who died in such a cruel, inhuman manner this evening," Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said in a statement soon after first responders made the gruesome discovery about 6pm local time.

Authorities said the victims were migrants, although their identities and country of origin were not immediately confirmed. They said the truck, found on a remote back road in San Antonio, appeared to be part of a smuggling operation.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that among the victims were 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.

Officials from the governments of those countries said they were conducting an investigation.

The tragedy is believed by authorities to be the deadliest smuggling incident of its kind in US history.

San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood said those found alive were conscious, "hot to the touch," and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion

Archbishop García-Siller also asked for prayers for the survivors — 12 adults and four children — who were hospitalized, their families and "the first responders who assisted and saved lives and must now carry with them the memories of this scene of carnage."

In addition, he called on people of the archdiocese "to unite in solidarity, as these brothers and sisters are members of our family."

News of the deaths reached Pope Francis, who tweeted June 28 that he was offering prayers for those who died in Texas as well as at least 23 sub-Saharan migrants who died June 24 while attempting to flee Morocco by scaling a border fence to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in north Africa on the Mediterranean coast.

"Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters who died following their hope of a better life; and for ourselves, may the Lord might open our hearts so these misfortunes never happen again," the pope's tweet said.

San Antonio police chief Bill McManus told reporters hours after the discovery that three people were in police custody, although their connection to the situation was unclear.

The first call about the truck came from a worker in the area who had heard a cry for help and went to investigate, McManus said.

Smuggling operations working within the United States have been known to pack migrants into trucks or cargo trailers after they have already crossed the border 

San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood said those found alive were conscious, "hot to the touch," and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion.

"There were no signs of water in the vehicle, and no visible working AC unit on that rig," he said.

Temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s, according to the National Weather Service. With a few days left in the month, meteorologists said this June was already the warmest June on record in San Antonio.

Smuggling operations working within the United States have been known to pack migrants into trucks or cargo trailers after they have already crossed the border in an attempt to sneak them past US Border Patrol highway checkpoints.

In Morocco, officials said that five people died during what they described as a "stampede" on June 24. Moroccan state TV updated the death toll to 23 late June 25.

However, nong-overnment organizations on the ground said the number of deaths could be higher. The Guardian reported that an official with Walking Borders, an agency working with Africans seeking to cross into Spain from Morocco, said 37 deaths had been confirmed.

Melilla is one of two autonomous cities of Spain located in North Africa.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job
Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh
Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president
Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka
Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election
World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

A synodal Church must listen to the voice of all the baptized

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.