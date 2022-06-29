Archbishop asks US Catholics to pray for migrants who died in truck

People attend a June 28 vigil for victims found in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

The archbishop of San Antonio in Texas offered prayers for 46 people found dead and another 16 survivors discovered on June 27 in sweltering conditions in a truck.

"We pray for the souls of the 46 people who died in such a cruel, inhuman manner this evening," Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said in a statement soon after first responders made the gruesome discovery about 6pm local time.

Authorities said the victims were migrants, although their identities and country of origin were not immediately confirmed. They said the truck, found on a remote back road in San Antonio, appeared to be part of a smuggling operation.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that among the victims were 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.

Officials from the governments of those countries said they were conducting an investigation.

Archbishop García-Siller also asked for prayers for the survivors — 12 adults and four children — who were hospitalized, their families and "the first responders who assisted and saved lives and must now carry with them the memories of this scene of carnage."

In addition, he called on people of the archdiocese "to unite in solidarity, as these brothers and sisters are members of our family."

News of the deaths reached Pope Francis, who tweeted June 28 that he was offering prayers for those who died in Texas as well as at least 23 sub-Saharan migrants who died June 24 while attempting to flee Morocco by scaling a border fence to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in north Africa on the Mediterranean coast.

"Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters who died following their hope of a better life; and for ourselves, may the Lord might open our hearts so these misfortunes never happen again," the pope's tweet said.

San Antonio police chief Bill McManus told reporters hours after the discovery that three people were in police custody, although their connection to the situation was unclear.

The first call about the truck came from a worker in the area who had heard a cry for help and went to investigate, McManus said.

San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood said those found alive were conscious, "hot to the touch," and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion.

"There were no signs of water in the vehicle, and no visible working AC unit on that rig," he said.

Temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s, according to the National Weather Service. With a few days left in the month, meteorologists said this June was already the warmest June on record in San Antonio.

Smuggling operations working within the United States have been known to pack migrants into trucks or cargo trailers after they have already crossed the border in an attempt to sneak them past US Border Patrol highway checkpoints.

In Morocco, officials said that five people died during what they described as a "stampede" on June 24. Moroccan state TV updated the death toll to 23 late June 25.

However, nong-overnment organizations on the ground said the number of deaths could be higher. The Guardian reported that an official with Walking Borders, an agency working with Africans seeking to cross into Spain from Morocco, said 37 deaths had been confirmed.

Melilla is one of two autonomous cities of Spain located in North Africa.

