Arab world blames Israel for deadly strike on Gaza hospital

The bombing of Ahli Arab Hospital led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims among Palestinian citizens in Gaza

Palestinians carry belongings as they leave their home to a safer place after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18. (Photo: AFP)

A Gaza hospital strike that killed at least 200 people has unleashed a torrent of condemnation across the Arab world, with even allies blaming Israel for the attack, despite its denials.

The denunciations coincided with angry rallies in Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, Yemen, Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco, Iran and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with more planned on Wednesday following calls for a "day of rage" across the region.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the hospital strike on Tuesday night, with the Israeli army saying on Wednesday it had "evidence" that militants were responsible.

But the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned the "Israeli" attack which came as Israel laid siege to Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the UAE's official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry "expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing," the Bahrain News Agency said.

Morocco, another country that recognized Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which became the first Arab country to normalize relations in 1979.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli Arab hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law."

Saudi Arabia, which has ended talks on potential ties with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war flared, called the blast a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces."

'War crime'

Jordan said Israel "bears responsibility for this grave incident" while Qatar, which has close ties to Hamas, slammed the "brutal massacre."

The Organisation of the Islamic Conference, also blaming Israel, called it "a war crime, a crime against humanity, and organized state terrorism."

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said it was "glaring evidence of the serious violations by the Israeli occupation forces."

The Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called on Tuesday for leaders to "stop this tragedy immediately."

"What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenseless inhabitants?" he wrote on X, previously Twitter.

The strike came during a wave of deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed 1,400 people.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a "day of rage" against Israel following the attack as hundreds rallied at the US and French embassies overnight, where they scuffled with security forces.

More protests are planned for Wednesday, with Lebanon joining other Arab states in declaring a day of national mourning.

Iraq, which also blamed Israeli authorities, demanded an “immediate and urgent resolution” from the UN Security Council to stop Israel's Gaza onslaught, as hundreds protested in the capital Baghdad, brandishing Palestinian flags.

Algeria condemned the strike as a "barbaric act" carried out by "occupation forces."

Libya's Tripoli-based internationally recognized government called the hospital strike a "despicable crime" as several hundred people protested in Tripoli and other Libyan cities.

