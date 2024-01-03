Anwar’s graft crackdown is ruffling feathers in Malaysia

Prime minister will be regarded as having achieved the near-impossible if there are high-profile convictions

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greets people as he leaves Putra Mosque after prayers in Putrajaya, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

For more than a week, rumors have been rife that several Malaysian political heavyweights met in Dubai recently to come up with a plan to overthrow Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

The "Dubai Move" became public knowledge when on Dec 30, the government’s Community Communications Department confirmed that there was such a plot and that it involved those from the opposition bloc, and also leaders from Anwar’s ruling bloc.

Talk of Anwar losing support and likely being ousted has been circulating since he took the oath as prime minister in November 2022.

Opposition leaders though said there was no truth to the Dubai meeting and Anwar’s “agents” had created it as a diversion.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal from the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) called the rumors “unfounded.”

“The government is trying to distract the people from more pressing matters. The diesel subsidy rationalization is a problem, so they are creating diversions,” he said.

The plan to rationalize diesel subsidies started on Jan 1. It allows subsidized prices for select users while charging higher prices for others to prevent subsidy leakage. There is a fear that this will further push up the prices of goods and services.

The rumors about the Dubai Move started when the government started a crackdown on corruption and abuse of power involving top politicians, with former finance minister Daim Zainuddin as the first target.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized his 58-storey building in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle — the city's main shopping and nightlife district — on Dec 21. There are no details as to the charges against him but it was reported that he was being investigated for alleged money laundering involving the UEM-Renong case that wiped out US$27 billion of the stock market’s capitalization in 1997.

The 85-year-old Daim is known to have close ties with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad having served in his cabinet as finance minister from 1984 to 1991. He is credited with successfully navigating Malaysia out of the 1987 recession, and rolling out the country’s privatization program.

When Daim resigned, Anwar replaced him as finance minister. Their once-close relationship turned sour and some say it had to do with the UEM-Renong case.

It is clear that that has been at the back of Anwar’s mind all these years. Several months before the general elections in 2022, he said, “He [Daim] would have sleepless nights [if Anwar became prime minister].”

“When I talk about the Pandora Papers and all these financial scandals, and people using their office to amass wealth, squander billions … he has to answer,” Anwar said on July 16, 2022.

In 2021, investigative journalists around the world released 12 million documents known as the Pandora Papers that revealed hidden, unethical, and corrupt dealings of the world's elite. Malaysian politicians were also named.

Some are saying that Anwar is now settling old political scores with his government crackdown on corruption. "Whether you are the prime minister, finance minister, or a minister, remember if you steal the country’s money or you cart away the country’s wealth, we have to take stern action to save the country," Anwar said on Jan. 2.

There was also talk that Mahathir’s son Mirzan was being investigated. It is not clear if this or the probe on Daim or something else had triggered a barrage of sarcastic Facebook posts from Mahathir on Dec 27.

“It is not necessary to obtain documentary evidence of their misdeeds. Suspicions alone should be enough,” the former prime minister said. “Tuns [holders of the highest civilian honor granted by the king] should not only be investigated. They should also be remanded until they reveal the source of their money. If they don’t it must be because they are hiding.”

Both Mahathir and Daim are Tuns.

Settling old scores or not, many are lauding Anwar for his boldness in going after the political elites linked to some of the biggest financial scandals the country has ever seen, which was one of his election promises.

A statement by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attempted to show that the government is on top of things as far as the Dubai Move is concerned. “We believe that the meeting was a waste of time," he said at a press conference on Jan 2 but did not give further details.

Interestingly, Ahmad Zahid was also named in the Pandora Papers but there is no indication that he will also be investigated by the MACC.

The deputy prime minister faced a corruption and money-laundering trial in September last year, but the Attorney-General’s Chambers decided to halt proceedings against him without giving a clear reason. He was granted a dismissal not amounting to an acquittal.

There was widespread outrage over the decision with opposition politicians accusing Anwar of meddling, though he denied being involved in the decision-making.

History is his to make. If there are high-profile convictions, he will be regarded as having achieved the near-impossible. Anything less than a conviction will be of no value.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News