X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Anti-poverty program gives US poor a voice for 50 years

Church leaders realized that charity alone was not enough to stop poverty

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: May 12, 2021 05:43 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2021 05:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
4

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
5

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
6

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
7

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
8

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
9

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
10

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Anti-poverty program gives US poor a voice for 50 years

When the Rev. Marlon Tilghman learned that any Maryland juvenile taken into custody can be questioned by police without a parent being informed or without an attorney present, his thoughts turned to his teenage granddaughter.

"God forbid if she got pulled over and got interrogated and she said something she wasn't supposed to say. I would be terrified," said Rev. Tilghman, pastor of the Ames United Methodist Church in Bel Air, Maryland.

Rev. Tilghman has been working for the last year with dozens of partners in faith communities that belong to the grassroots organization BRIDGE Maryland to change state law, which observers have said is one of the most regressive in the nation. They cite cases where a child has felt pressured to admit to something he or she did not do.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

New legislation became a priority of the group's Criminal Justice Task Force, which Rev. Tilghman co-chairs. The death of George Floyd, who died nearly a year ago while pinned to the ground by a former Minneapolis police officer, is a motivating factor, he said.

Ministers and congregation members mobilized around the legislation. They assembled online town hall meetings and coordinated a news conference. The events gave them the opportunity to use the skills in community organizing, personal empowerment, communications and relationship building they have learned with the help of a series of national grants from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development. CCHD has funded the group since 2017.

In this case, BRIDGE Maryland member congregations and its partners were instrumental in building support for the Juvenile Interrogation Protection Act, which was introduced in the Maryland legislature last year. The measure passed in the state House but failed by a narrow margin in the Senate. Currently BRIDGE Maryland is building statewide support for the bill since its reintroduction in January.

It makes a difference if you have lots of people who have been adequately trained

The organizing and educational efforts by BRIDGE Maryland members are examples of the kind of grassroots work CCHD has supported since several influential U.S. church leaders established the anti-poverty campaign 50 years ago.

Originally known simply as the Campaign for Human Development, the program took shape in the late 1960s following rioting that erupted in response to continued racial and ethnic hostility in many American cities.

The U.S. Catholic Conference, as the bishops' public policy arm was known as then, wanted a program that would address the causes of poverty. Church leaders realized that charity alone was not enough to stop poverty and that a program that raised up the voices of people living in dire circumstances would lead to systemic change.

After months of meetings and discussions among bishops, Cardinal John F. Dearden of Detroit in July 1970 announced the formation of the anti-poverty campaign. The first collection occurred in November that year and has continued annually the weekend before Thanksgiving since.

Related News

Individual dioceses receive 25% of the funds collected to support local efforts. The remainder is allocated to larger programs after a thorough review of applications to assure they fall in line with Catholic Church teachings, said Ralph McCloud, CCHD executive director at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell of Los Angeles, co-chairs the bishops' subcommittee overseeing CCHD. He said he has seen the value of the kind of work CCHD supports since the late 1980s when he was a pastor in South Los Angeles, a poor community with a large minority population.

He said faith-based community organizing can help people realize they have the power to make necessary changes in institutions that perpetuate injustice.

"I love the work of the organizing," he said. "I love to have seen over the years that people think about themselves in a different way because of the work of the organizing. They begin to see themselves as leaders. They see that they are not victims. They think about (the question of) 'How do we have some relational power here to turn things around?'"

In Baltimore, Rev. Tilghman and task force co-chair Linda Watts are working to broaden their coalition so that when hearings on the bill they have dubbed as the "Protect Our Minors Act" are scheduled, more voices can become part of the legislative process. With more people involved, more influence can be demonstrated, they said.

"It makes a difference if you have lots of people who have been adequately trained," said Watts, a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Towson, Maryland, longtime member of the organization.

BRIDGE Maryland is part of the Gamaliel National Network, which has 43 community and faith-based affiliates in 14 states. Named for Gamaliel, a Pharisee doctor of Jewish law who trained St. Paul and is mentioned in the New Testament, the network's mission is to "empower ordinary people to effectively participate in the political, environmental, social and economic decisions affecting their lives."

Every voice has a right to be heard. If we don't believe that, then we really have to chuck the Catholic social teaching of the dignity of every being

The Rev. Gayle Briscoe, a community organizer who is the lone BRIDGE Maryland staffer, said CCHD support has allowed the group to widen its work in strengthening public education, improving public transportation on which low-income workers depend, and boosting affordable housing alternatives.

The training helps people understand their own self-interest and why it's important to come together in unity for the sake of justice, Rev. Briscoe said. "Everybody can't do everything, but everybody can do something about something," she said.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in downtown Baltimore, is among the two dozen interfaith partners that are part of BRIDGE Maryland. Father Ray Chase, pastor, said the congregation recognizes the importance of people organizing around critical issues, especially those surrounding children.

"This attitude of the arrest of children and what their rights should be illustrates the disenfranchisement of children and we need to be very powerful advocates for their sake," he told Catholic News Service.

BRIDGE Maryland's work is an extension of the Pope Francis' invitation to the faithful to go to the margins of society and build relationships to better understand the needs of others, Father Chase added.

"One of the things which BRIDGE is in support of is the breaking down of 'we and them.' Because when there's 'we and them,' there always has to be a diminishment of one side or the other. That's not a formula for gaining insight or being as productive as we can be," he said.

"Every voice has a right to be heard. If we don't believe that, then we really have to chuck the Catholic social teaching of the dignity of every being."

Throughout its history, CCHD has helped hundreds of local organizations like BRIDGE Maryland, many of them rooted in faith communities.

Msgr. William Burke has led the Baltimore Archdiocese's CCHD office since 1972. The 87-year-old pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the city said the program has supported grassroots efforts to reverse poverty in line with Jesus' call for upholding human dignity.

"We know that charity is fine. It answers immediate needs. But to change the situation in which people find themselves impoverished is the ultimate goal. That's what CCHD does," he told CNS.

Our projects we support embody the spirit of the CCHD movement

Msgr. Burke, who will retire July 1, has worked with an archdiocesan committee that assesses proposals from community groups for funding. Glyndon Bailey, who has chaired the committee for 35 years of its 49-year history, said he and his now-deceased wife became involved at Msgr. Burke's request in 1975.

"We felt that was something we wanted to do because living in a suburban parish (in Catonsville) we didn't get hooked up with too many people in the city. We thought we would like to do that," he recalled.

"Our projects we support embody the spirit of the CCHD movement," Bailey said, describing how he visited low-income communities throughout the Baltimore Archdiocese to learn about neighborhood safety, the need for affordable housing, growing hunger and the lack of jobs over the years -- all concerns that were going unaddressed.

CCHD funding has enabled community organizations "to identify needs and develop leadership to address those needs," he said.

Now 98, Bailey will step down as committee chairman when Msgr. Burke retires. He said he will continue to advocate for CCHD whenever he can.

"CCHD," he said, "has carried out the Gospel to help people improve their lives. They have to speak for themselves because they have nobody else to speak for them."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
May 12, 2021
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
May 12, 2021
Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
May 12, 2021
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
May 12, 2021
Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader
May 12, 2021
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
May 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Antigonish Activist

Antigonish Activist
Pope Francis creates new ministry for Catholic lay people

Pope Francis creates new “ministry” for Catholic lay people
The lungs of evangelization

The lungs of evangelization
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.