Anti-militancy drive stirs panic in Bangladesh’s hills

Government has launched a joint operation to flush out suspected militants from the Chittagong Hill Tracts

Ethnic tribal people sell their produce at a roadside market in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. (Photo: UCA News)

A joint operation by Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies against suspected militants in the Bandarban district of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) has spread panic among the locals including Christians.

The government on Oct. 18 announced a ban on tourists traveling to the nation’s only mountainous region bordering India and Myanmar, after having launched the anti-militancy operation early last week.

“We return to the safety of our homes before sunset. Shops and markets close early in the evening. The security forces are there during the day, but there’s no one in the night,” said Lalmon Tripura, a Catholic resident from the Roma area of Bandarban.

The 43-year-old father of three told UCA News that the locals feared the armed militants may carry out an attack in retaliation to the joint operation being conducted to flush them out.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite police unit, said the joint operation was being conducted based on information about the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) training its militants in hideouts deep in the hilly areas bordering Ruma and Rowangchari in the district.

The KNF and its armed wing, the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), are fighting for the rights of the Zo (or Zomi) people, demanding a separate state with full autonomy within the boundaries of the KNF's map of 9 sub-districts in the CHT.

“We are living here in fear"

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the presence of RAB, police and Border Guards in all three districts of the CHT. “We will be taking action there if necessary,” he told the media.

A Catholic catechist from the Bom community in the CHT’s Rangamati district told UCA News, on condition of anonymity, that the local Christian community was alarmed by the operation as many among the KNF’s cadres were Christians. “We are living here in fear,” he added.

Christians make up a tiny minority of the estimated 1.6 million people in the CHT. About two-thirds of the estimated 30,000 Catholics in Chittagong archdiocese hail from different hill tribes, mostly the Tripura community.

The KNF on June 21 had shot dead three ethnic Tripura people and hacked another, including one Christian, in the Bilachhari area of Rangamati district.

The hilly, forested CHT region is home to dozens of Tibeto-Burman ethnic tribal groups living a life of segregation. The local ethnic political party, Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS or United People’s Party), formed a militia that started attacking settlers who are mostly Muslims.

In response, the government deployed the military and for more than two decades a bloody bush war between the army and rebels raged in the CHT, killing thousands. The war ended with the signing of a peace accord in 1997.

A JSS splinter group that opposes the peace treaty continues to fight for greater autonomy for the hill tribes. It experienced further splits while new tribal militia groups like the KNA emerged in recent years.

