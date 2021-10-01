X
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan

A pharmacist is the latest victim of killers targeting religious minorities

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: October 01, 2021 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan

Police outside the sealed Dharmandar pharmacy of the slain Sikh Satnam Singh in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtukhwa province, on Sept. 30. (Photo supplied)

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a Sikh hakim (medicinal practitioner) in Pakistan's militancy-hit northwest.

Satnam Singh, 45, was shot four times in his shop in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtukhwa province, on Sept. 30 afternoon.

Police officials visited his family to offer condolences. “They were assured that a special team has been formed to urgently arrest the criminals,” Capital City Police Peshawar said on its Facebook page.

Ameer Singh, president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, condemned the killing in a video message

“It’s a heartbreaking tragedy. We are proud of being citizens of this country but some forces are trying to disrupt this brotherhood, peace and love. I appeal to the government of Pakistan to uncover them and crush them with an iron hand to prevent future incidents,” he said.

Activists worldwide expressed similar concerns. “Attacks against minorities in Pakistan continue. Yet the country's PM has the audacity to lecture the world on minorities,” Hinna Nazir, a Kashmiri, said in a tweet.

The government speaks of protecting minorities on one hand but their beloved terrorists easily murder innocent people

According to Radesh Singh Tony, a Sikh rights activist, 10 Sikhs have been killed in Peshawar in recent years.

“The government speaks of protecting minorities on one hand but their beloved terrorists easily murder innocent people. The government and police just watch the show. None of the victims have got justice,” he said.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighborhood. Most Sikhs are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies. Hindu and Sikh businessmen in Muslim-majority Pakistan often complain of threats for extortion money.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a veteran Sikh peace activist known for his active contribution to interfaith harmony, was shot dead by unknown men in Peshawar.

Last year Ravinder Singh, 25, who lived in Malaysia and had returned home for his wedding, was murdered in Mardan city in the Northern Province. In 2016, Minority Affairs Minister Sardar Soran Singh, the first Sikh to sit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's assembly, was killed in front of his home in Bacha Killay village in mountainous Buner district.

In June, handwritten pamphlets threatening Hindu traders appeared in markets of Wadh town of Balochistan province where Hindu businessman Ashok Kumar was gunned down.

The Punjabi Nationalist Forum also condemned the murder of Satnam Singh and demanded the immediate arrest of his killers and to disclose the facilitators of killers.

