Another journalist killing adds to grim toll in Philippines

Catholic Church in India has opposed a ruling from the Supreme Court that allowed unmarried women in a consensual relationship to have safe and legal abortions.

During the order, last Thursday, the three-judge bench of the top court emphasized a women’s right to bodily autonomy without the need for authorization from a third party to get an abortion. The judges said the exclusion of unmarried women who conceive out of a live-in relationship from the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules 2003 was unconstitutional.

An Indian activist holds a model of a fetus during a protest against illegal abortions in New Delhi on Nov. 26, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Indian law specifies seven different categories of women who are entitled to abortion access between 20 and 24 weeks of gestation including survivors of sexual assault or rape or incest, minors, and women with a change in marital status during an ongoing pregnancy. A Divine Word priest and former spokesperson for Indian Catholic bishops said that the Supreme Court ruling will have adverse consequences on the life of a fetus and its right to live.

He insisted that the Church always upholds the dignity of human life as a sign of God’s continued love for human beings. Kerala Catholic Bishops Council expressed great concerns and insisted that every fetus is a human life from the beginning and therefore, it should be protected.

Minority Hindus in Bangladesh celebrated their largest annual religious festival, Durga Puja, in the shadow of fear stemming from rising sectarian attacks against them. The Hindu community marked the 10-day Durga Puja that ended on Wednesday.

During the festival, more than 32000 Durga Puja mandaps or canopies were set up across Bangladesh where the government deployed police and elite security forces to ensure security, and thwart any possible extremist attack. Hindu leaders said though no violence was reported during the fest this year, they are sad to celebrate the festival in fear and amid heavy security arrangements.

A Durga Puja scene in Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom)

Last year, Muslim mobs attacked several Durga Puja venues over the alleged desecration of the Quran. Besides security forces, Hindu volunteers have guarded Puja venues to avoid any untoward incidents.

A rights group documented 3,600 attacks against Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh since 2013. This year, 22 Hindu religious sites were attacked, and seven Hindus were sued for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims.

Rights groups have urged Thailand not to push back Myanmar refugees into the conflict-torn Karen state. The appeal came after a boat carrying a group of students sank in the fast-flowing Moei river on the Thai-Myanmar border last Thursday. The students were forced to swim to safety and were in trauma. The students had earlier sheltered on the Thai side of the border and were forced to return to Myanmar.

Fearing violence and deaths many villagers forced back from Thailand have been stranded on the riverbank. Video footage on social media showed dozens of people on a boat amid the rain as local officials pushed them back. The refugees included children, the elderly and sick people.

This photo taken on Jan 15, 2022 shows Myanmar refugees, who fled a surge in violence as the military cracks down on rebel groups, rest after crossing a river on the border in Thailand's Mae Sot district. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations reported that more than 20,000 refugees have crossed into Thailand since fighting erupted in Myanmar since the military coup last February.

In the Christian-majority Karen state at least 150,000 have been internally displaced and are in desperate need of food, medicine, and shelter. Over the years, long-running fighting between the military and Karen rebels has already left 100,000 refugees along the Thai border.

Catholics in Cambodia welcomed a native Church leader to lead a Catholic prefecture for the first time after the end of Khmer Rouge rule five decades ago.

The installation of 51-year-old Father Pierre Suon Hangly as the new apostolic prefect of Kampong Cham last Saturday was hailed as a historic turning point for the local church. Bishop Bruno Cosme of Paris Foreign Mission Society or MEP, the apostolic administrator of Kampong Cham for the past three years, said it is “a historic event and important step for the Church in Cambodia.”

Father Pierre Suon Hangly, the new apostolic prefect of Kampong Cham, at a felicitation during the installation ceremony led by Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler (MEP), the apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, on Sept. 11. (Photo supplied)

Thanks to foreign missionaries, Cambodia had a thriving church before the country was captured by the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime, which led to the deaths of some two million people from 1975 to 1979 and near decimation of the Catholic Church due to brutal persecution.

The church was reborn after the fall of Khmer Rouge. Cambodia has about 20,000 Catholics in the apostolic vicariate of Phnom Penh, and the apostolic prefectures of Battambang and Kampong Cham.

Catholics in Vietnam’s central provinces have reached out with emergency aid to thousands of people, who are badly affected by flooding due to Typhoon Noru.