X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap

Muslim politician calls Kalimantan, where many Christian tribal people live, 'a place of evil spirits'

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: February 01, 2022 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2022 09:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 28, 2022
3

Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea

Jan 28, 2022
4

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
5

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta

Jan 28, 2022
6

Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush

Jan 28, 2022
7

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
8

Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Jan 28, 2022
9

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Jan 28, 2022
10

Lessons from the Holocaust

Jan 29, 2022
Support UCA News
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap

Edy Mulyadi has been charged with hate speech. (Photo: YouTube)

Indonesian police have arrested a Muslim politician on hate speech charges for allegedly insulting members of the mostly Christian Dayak ethnic group in Borneo.

Edy Mulyadi, 55, from Jakarta, found himself in hot water after calling Kalimantan — where many Dayaks live — “a place of evil spirits [genies] that throw away children.”

The comments were made in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, sparking outrage among Dayaks and protests in several towns on Borneo.

He was responding to a government announcement that Indonesia’s capital city would be relocated from Jakarta because of flooding to Kalimantan and called Nusantara. 

Mulyadi, a member of the Islamic-based Prosperous Justice Party, is currently being held in Jakarta.

National police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on Jan. 31 that Mulyadi was arrested and detained for hate speech targeting indigenous, religious and racial groups.

We, the Dayak people, are not evil spirits or monkeys. We are Indonesian people like other people in this country. Mulyadi’s statement was very dangerous and divisive

The general secretary of the National Dayak Custom Council, Yakobus Kumis, said Mulyadi has insulted all Dayaks.

“We, the Dayak people, are not evil spirits or monkeys. We are Indonesian people like other people in this country. Mulyadi’s statement was very dangerous and divisive,” he said.

Divine Word Brother Julius Sudir, coordinator of Samarinda Archdiocese’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission in Kalimantan, said Mulyadi’s comments were inflammatory and needed to be condemned.

“They were insulting to all people in Kalimantan,” he told UCA News on Feb. 1.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As a public figure, he should issue statements promoting unity and peace in society, not divisions. “Although he has apologized, police have to prosecute him to set an example,” he said.

According to Indonesian law, Mulyadi could face up to 10 years in prison for hate speech.

Earlier this month a Protestant politician in Indonesia was charged with hate speech for allegedly making offensive social media comments against Muslims.

Ferdinand Hutahaean, a Democrat Party politician, was arrested on Jan. 10 following an outcry over a comment on Twitter in which he allegedly taunted Muslims by calling their God “weak.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Indonesian clerics report army chief for insulting Islam
Indonesian clerics report army chief for insulting Islam
Support Us

Latest News

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide
Feb 1, 2022
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Feb 1, 2022
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Feb 1, 2022
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Feb 1, 2022
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Feb 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes

Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes
Synodality Virtues avoid confusing language

Synodality Virtues: avoid confusing language
When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace

When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace
An olive branch

An olive branch
Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Romes negligence

Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Rome’s negligence
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.