Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap

Konradus Epa, Jakarta
Updated: February 01, 2022 09:23 AM GMT
Edy Mulyadi has been charged with hate speech. (Photo: YouTube)
Indonesian police have arrested a Muslim politician on hate speech charges for allegedly insulting members of the mostly Christian Dayak ethnic group in Borneo.
Edy Mulyadi, 55, from Jakarta, found himself in hot water after calling Kalimantan — where many Dayaks live — “a place of evil spirits [genies] that throw away children.”
The comments were made in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, sparking outrage among Dayaks and protests in several towns on Borneo.
He was responding to a government announcement that Indonesia’s capital city would be relocated from Jakarta because of flooding to Kalimantan and called Nusantara.
Mulyadi, a member of the Islamic-based Prosperous Justice Party, is currently being held in Jakarta.
National police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on Jan. 31 that Mulyadi was arrested and detained for hate speech targeting indigenous, religious and racial groups.
We, the Dayak people, are not evil spirits or monkeys. We are Indonesian people like other people in this country. Mulyadi’s statement was very dangerous and divisive
The general secretary of the National Dayak Custom Council, Yakobus Kumis, said Mulyadi has insulted all Dayaks.
“We, the Dayak people, are not evil spirits or monkeys. We are Indonesian people like other people in this country. Mulyadi’s statement was very dangerous and divisive,” he said.
Divine Word Brother Julius Sudir, coordinator of Samarinda Archdiocese’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission in Kalimantan, said Mulyadi’s comments were inflammatory and needed to be condemned.
“They were insulting to all people in Kalimantan,” he told UCA News on Feb. 1.
As a public figure, he should issue statements promoting unity and peace in society, not divisions. “Although he has apologized, police have to prosecute him to set an example,” he said.
According to Indonesian law, Mulyadi could face up to 10 years in prison for hate speech.
Earlier this month a Protestant politician in Indonesia was charged with hate speech for allegedly making offensive social media comments against Muslims.
Ferdinand Hutahaean, a Democrat Party politician, was arrested on Jan. 10 following an outcry over a comment on Twitter in which he allegedly taunted Muslims by calling their God “weak.”
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…