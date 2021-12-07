X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Myanmar

Another church burns in Myanmar junta's onslaught

A Pentecostal church in predominantly Christian Chin state was set ablaze by the military on Dec. 4

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 07, 2021 08:36 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2021 09:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
3

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
4

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
7

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
8

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
9

Naga civilians killed by Indian army in bungled operation

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Another church burns in Myanmar junta's onslaught

Myanmar refugees collect water at Pang village in India's eastern state of Mizoram on Sept. 25 after people fled across the border following attacks by Myanmar's military on villages in Chin state. (Photo: AFP)

As the military junta has escalated its attacks on civilians, houses and churches have been the primary targets in predominantly Christian Chin state in western Myanmar.

A United Pentecostal church and its clergy quarters in the deserted town of Thantlang were set ablaze along with residential homes in an arson attack by the military on Dec. 4, according to the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO).

The group said the deserted town once again came under an arson attack when 19 structures were burned down by soldiers.

The latest attack came just a week after St. Nicholas Catholic Church and several residential buildings were burned down on Nov. 27.

More than 450 houses and five churches have been set ablaze in Thantlang since Sept. 9, according to right groups and local media reports.

At least 22 churches have been burned or destroyed by the military along with more than 350 civilian homes in Chin state between August and November, according to the CHRO.

More than 10,000 residents of Thantlang had already fled as the military targeted homes during indiscriminate shooting and shelling

Christian-majority Chin state has been at the forefront of resistance to the junta and has witnessed fierce attacks by the military including air strikes, heavy artillery and indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Hundreds have been arbitrarily detained and dozens killed.

More than 10,000 residents of Thantlang had already fled as the military targeted homes during indiscriminate shooting and shelling incidents in September.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil following the Feb. 1 military coup which toppled the elected Aung San Suu Kyi-led government after ending a 10-year democracy experiment.

Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Dec. 6 after being found guilty of incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules in a ruling that drew global outrage.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The UN and world leaders have joined with rights groups to denounce the ruling as a sham trial and “politically motivated” charges.

The Nobel peace laureate, who remains popular in the Buddhist-majority country, faces a raft of charges including corruption and could spend the rest of her life behind bars if convicted of all 11 charges.

Ignoring repeated appeals by world and religious leaders including Pope Francis to end the violence, the junta has continued unleashing its reign of terror in villages and ethnic areas where armed resistance has been strongest. 

The coup triggered non-violent nationwide demonstrations which security forces have quelled using excessive force and live ammunition. At least 1,300 people including children have been killed during the 10 months since the coup.

Despite the deadly crackdown, peaceful protests continue in cities and villages, while armed resistance is also growing in several townships including ethnic areas where armed groups have fought for self-autonomy for more than six decades.

UN experts have warned that the impoverished nation is at risk becoming a failed state following widening civil conflict while the humanitarian situation is deteriorating as more than 3 million people are in need of life-saving aid.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi
International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi
Duterte jokingly offers Dominican priest top health post
Duterte jokingly offers Dominican priest top health post
Work on disputed church begins in Indonesia
Work on disputed church begins in Indonesia
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa can collect award in Norway
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa can collect award in Norway
Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker
Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker
Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong
Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong
Support Us

Latest News

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi
Dec 7, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders seek justice from Pakistan
Dec 7, 2021
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Dec 7, 2021
Duterte jokingly offers Dominican priest top health post
Dec 7, 2021
Another church burns in Myanmar junta's onslaught
Dec 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine

Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine
How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus

How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus
A sad celebration of Christmas say bishops in Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands

A sad celebration of Christmas, say bishops in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands
The pope removed archbishop of Paris because of gossip

The pope removed archbishop of Paris "because of gossip"
Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis

Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.