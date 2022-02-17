Anger over bid to ban women's marches in Pakistan

Vanguard Books editor Aima Khosa makes her point at the women’s march in Lahore on March 8, 2020. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

Human rights activists in Pakistan have blasted a proposal to replace the annual International Women’s Day marches with a Hijab Day next month.

In a Feb. 9 letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal minister for religious and minority affairs asked for a ban on the Aurat (women) March in the country.

“The banners, placards, and slogans of the Aurat March” challenge the Islamic social system and therefore “women should not be permitted to hold the Aurat March on Women’s Day,” Noorul Haq Qadri said.

The Women’s Day marches “make fun of Islamic principles, social values, modesty and chastity,” Qadri’s letter said adding that such rallies have become a major concern for “Muslims of Pakistan.”

He proposed Pakistani women to highlight the reported discrimination Muslim women face in India during the Women's Day programs.

Referring to some Hindu groups in India opposing Muslim women having face-covering Hijab as part of their attire, Qadri wanted Pakistani women to observe Hijab Day on March 8.

Saeeda Deep, who has been volunteering for the annual march since 2018, rejected the proposal.

How is the right to wear a hijab under threat in Pakistan? Quite the opposite. He can celebrate the hijab any day; one doesn’t exclude the other

“It’s not our agenda to target any religion. We only wish to highlight our problems such as forced conversions of underage minority girls,” Deep, founder of the Institute of Peace and Secular Studies, told UCA News.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs has a trend of relating everything as a danger to Islam. It is hypocrisy to advocate the women’s rights of Muslims in a neighboring country and file court cases on women in Pakistan and persecute them.”

Senator Sherry Rehman also questioned organizing a Hijab Day instead of the Aurat March on Women’s Day.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“How is the right to wear a hijab under threat in Pakistan? Quite the opposite. He can celebrate the hijab any day; one doesn’t exclude the other,” she said in a Feb. 17 tweet.

Shaheen Yousaf, the Catholic Women’s Organization coordinator in Lahore Archdiocese, urged Aurat March organizers to avoid controversial slogans and placards.

“We support movements for human rights and believe everyone should step out against violations. However, the organizers should respect cultural norms and avoid being too liberal or else our genuine demands will become a laughing stock. People are still very sensitive on women’s issues,” she told UCA News.

In 2020, high courts in Islamabad and Lahore warned Aurat March organizers about using offensive slogans, especially “My body, my choice,” which sparked controversy and debate among social media users.

In the federal capital of Islamabad, hardliners from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Sunni Ittihad and Jamia Hafsa attacked a march and injured several people.

Last year several clerics filed blasphemy cases against women marchers objecting to anti-Islam chants and banners during rallies. However, there were no court proceedings. Aurat March organizers condemned the “falsely captioned videos and media.”