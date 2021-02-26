X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested nine months ago for criticizing corruption and the govt's poor Covid-19 response

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Updated: February 26, 2021 10:56 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
2

China's new measures on clergy ignore Vatican agreement

Feb 25, 2021
3

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
4

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
5

Cambodia deports Chinese media owner over 'fake' Covid news

Feb 25, 2021
6

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Feb 25, 2021
7

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
8

Vietnam asks religious groups to take strict Covid-19 measures

Feb 24, 2021
9

Philippines marks 35th People Power Revolution anniversary

Feb 25, 2021
10

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Protesters demonstrate in Dhaka on Feb. 26 over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed. (Photo supplied)

A prominent Bangladeshi writer has died in a high-security prison nine months after he was arrested under the country’s draconian Digital Security Act for criticizing corruption and the government’s poor response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Facebook.  

Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, a noted writer and founder of the country’s first commercially successful crocodile farm, died on Feb. 25.

He was transported after suddenly falling ill to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College, where a doctor declared him dead, said Gias Uddin, jail superintendent of Kashimpur prison in Gazipur district near capital Dhaka.

Ahmed was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion, a special anti-terror police unit, on May 6 last year on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media. He was denied bail six times.

He was among dozens of people including writers, journalists, free thinkers and cartoonists arrested under the DSA, a repressive cyberlaw passed by ruling Awami League government in 2018.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

His death has sparked a massive public outcry on social media and protests as his friends and well-wishers claim he was tortured and murdered in custody.

Hundreds of activists and supporters of progressive political and social organizations marched in capital Dhaka on Feb. 26 to demand justice for what they called the “murder of Mushtaq Ahmed by the state.”

The protesters demanded the repeal of the controversial Digital Security Act.

Father Anthony Sen, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of Dinajpur Diocese, urged the government to probe the death and punish those responsible.

“This is very sad that a citizen died in police custody. When someone is in police custody, the state must provide all his security and death in custody means that the state has killed him. It is absolutely condemnable and must be probed,” Father Sen told UCA News.

Related News

“It is unacceptable in a civilized country that people who elect the government to run the state face arrest, imprisonment and abuses for criticizing mistakes of the authorities.”

The death has also sparked condemnation from abroad.

“How Mushtaq died is less important than the fact that he was in the custody of the state, the government took responsibility for him. So, the government was responsible for this death.” Ali Riaz, a Bangladesh-born US citizen and professor of politics and government at Illinois State University wrote on Facebook.

“Such brutality is not only meant for killing an individual, it has a frightening message for everyone indicating the same for those who dare to speak up.”

New York-based Human Rights Watch issued a statement on Feb. 26 to demand a probe into the death.

"Mushtaq Ahmed died in custody after being held in pre-trial detention for nine months, during which his bail pleas were rejected six times, all for the alleged ‘crime’ of posting criticism of the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Facebook," said Asia director Brad Adams.

Authorities should immediately open a transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances of Ahmed’s death. The government should account for why posting satire about the ruling Awami League on Facebook could amount to the equivalent of a death sentence, he added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told journalists that Ahmed died due to illness and a committee has been formed to investigate whether there was any other reason.

The Digital Security Act, adopted in October 2018, was intended to curb soaring cybercrime in the country. However, it plunged into controversy as it contains vague provisions that effectively muzzle dissent and freedom of speech.

It allows police to detain people without a warrant and sanctions hefty punishment of up to 14 years in jail, a fine of up to 2 million taka (US$24,000) or both. 

Eight people have died in police custody in Bangladesh this year, according to Dhaka-based human right organization Ain-O-Salish Kendra (Law and Arbitration Center).

It says 11 people were killed in 2020 in the custody of law enforcement agencies after their arrest. Besides, five people died due to torture by law enforcement agencies before arrest and six were killed in shootings. Some 65 people died in the country's prisons due to various reasons including illness.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery
Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill

Latest News

Nuns seek sainthood for second native Indonesian bishop
Feb 28, 2021
Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery
Feb 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Feb 27, 2021
Brazilian bishops' Lenten campaign draws fire from conservatives
Feb 27, 2021
Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Feb 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021

Features

Nuns seek sainthood for second native Indonesian bishop
Feb 28, 2021
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A brief luminous moment on the mountaintop

A brief, luminous moment on the mountaintop

Australias Plenary Council must address structural inertia and church decline

Australia's Plenary Council must address structural inertia and church decline
The Colors of Day

The Colors of Day
Gender Sex and Other Nonsense

Gender, Sex and Other Nonsense
Pope Francis is looking for a few good men and maybe some women

Pope Francis is looking for a few good men... and maybe some women
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Second Sunday of Lent

Readings of the Day: Second Sunday of Lent
Lord, let Your will, not mine, be done

Lord, let Your will, not mine, be done
Give us Lord a Transfiguration experience

Give us Lord a Transfiguration experience
St. Hilarius | Saint of the day

St. Hilarius | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.