Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi delivers a speech during the military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on March 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Human rights activists have deplored Pakistan amending a law to increase the jail term for online criticism of the state by citizens from two to five years and to make it a non-bailable offense.

President Arif Alvi signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, on Feb. 20. It imposes stricter penalties for spreading fake news and hate speech on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended law will also pave the way for action over hate speech and fake news against national institutions including the armed forces and national figures. Cases will be supervised by a high court and the trial court will have to conclude the case within six months.

Opposition parties have joined journalist unions in opposing the new law.

“Not only is this legislation undemocratic but it will also inevitably be used to clamp down on dissenters and critics of the government and state institutions,” stated the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a tweet.

“All government and state functionaries are reminded that they are accountable to citizens as elected representatives and public servants, respectively. It is their job to heed criticism. With other problematic laws in place to counter defamation, the proposed ordinance must be rolled back immediately.”

It's election year, the government has failed to deliver, and silencing critics is the only option for a fascist PM

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir agreed.

“This way proxies could be used to file FIRs [first information reports]. All channels, anchors and reporters have been exposed to criminal proceedings. A journalist could be arrested, harassed, confined and punished even before trial before one can ascertain whether a news report was true or false,” he said.

“Say goodbye to investigative journalism. It's the election year, the government has failed to deliver, and silencing critics is the only option for a fascist PM.”

Kashif Aslam, deputy director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), the Church's human rights body in Pakistan, called it the height of intolerance.

“We had been raising concerns against PECA since it was originally legislated by the former government in 2016. Now our own statements, addressing the state, can be used against us. This law targets freedom of expression. Meanwhile, the country passes through multiple crises including inflation,” he told UCA News.

According to a study conducted by media rights watchdog Freedom Network, 23 journalists and information practitioners were either sent notices by the Federal Investigation Agency under PECA or charged with offenses under the same law during the period 2019-21.

Three journalists have already died this year in Lahore, Karachi and Jhol town of Sanghar district, Sindh province.

Article 19 of Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and the press.

However, it is conditional on restrictions imposed by the law in the interests of Islam or the security of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court or incitement to an offense.