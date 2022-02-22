X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law

Activists fear the amended PECA law will be used to clamp down on government critics

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: February 22, 2022 09:41 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 09:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
4

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
5

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
6

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
7

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
8

Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit

Feb 21, 2022
9

Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

Feb 21, 2022
10

Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Pakistan's President Arif Alvi delivers a speech during the military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on March 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Human rights activists have deplored Pakistan amending a law to increase the jail term for online criticism of the state by citizens from two to five years and to make it a non-bailable offense.

President Arif Alvi signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, on Feb. 20. It imposes stricter penalties for spreading fake news and hate speech on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended law will also pave the way for action over hate speech and fake news against national institutions including the armed forces and national figures. Cases will be supervised by a high court and the trial court will have to conclude the case within six months.

Opposition parties have joined journalist unions in opposing the new law.

“Not only is this legislation undemocratic but it will also inevitably be used to clamp down on dissenters and critics of the government and state institutions,” stated the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a tweet

“All government and state functionaries are reminded that they are accountable to citizens as elected representatives and public servants, respectively. It is their job to heed criticism. With other problematic laws in place to counter defamation, the proposed ordinance must be rolled back immediately.”

It's election year, the government has failed to deliver, and silencing critics is the only option for a fascist PM

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir agreed.

“This way proxies could be used to file FIRs [first information reports]. All channels, anchors and reporters have been exposed to criminal proceedings. A journalist could be arrested, harassed, confined and punished even before trial before one can ascertain whether a news report was true or false,” he said. 

“Say goodbye to investigative journalism. It's the election year, the government has failed to deliver, and silencing critics is the only option for a fascist PM.”

Kashif Aslam, deputy director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), the Church's human rights body in Pakistan, called it the height of intolerance.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We had been raising concerns against PECA since it was originally legislated by the former government in 2016. Now our own statements, addressing the state, can be used against us. This law targets freedom of expression. Meanwhile, the country passes through multiple crises including inflation,” he told UCA News. 

According to a study conducted by media rights watchdog Freedom Network, 23 journalists and information practitioners were either sent notices by the Federal Investigation Agency under PECA or charged with offenses under the same law during the period 2019-21.

Three journalists have already died this year in Lahore, Karachi and Jhol town of Sanghar district, Sindh province.

Article 19 of Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and the press.

However, it is conditional on restrictions imposed by the law in the interests of Islam or the security of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court or incitement to an offense.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters
India snubs UN experts' criticism of probe against journalist
India snubs UN experts' criticism of probe against journalist
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Feb 22, 2022
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters
Feb 22, 2022
Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt
Feb 22, 2022
Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta
Feb 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop

Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop
ExLefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ex-Lefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace
Spains Catholic bishops move tepidly to audit abuse cases

Spain’s Catholic bishops move tepidly to “audit” abuse cases
Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.