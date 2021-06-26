X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Anger as disgraced Polish archbishop is elected mayor

Vatican ordered Archbishop Glodz to live outside his former archdiocese and avoid religious celebrations or lay meetings

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Published: June 26, 2021 06:19 AM GMT

Updated: June 26, 2021 06:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
2

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
3

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
4

Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India

Jun 24, 2021
5

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
6

West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests

Jun 24, 2021
7

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei

Jun 24, 2021
8

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
9

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya

Jun 24, 2021
10

Taiwanese bishop resigns six months after ordination

Jun 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Anger as disgraced Polish archbishop is elected mayor

Archbishop Slawoj Glodz was ordered to live outside his former archdiocese. (Photo: Wikipedia)

A disgraced Polish archbishop has been elected mayor of his hometown after being sanctioned by the Vatican for ignoring sexual abuse by his clergy as two more bishops were disciplined for similar offenses.

In a statement, the Jaswila district council said Archbishop Slawoj Glodz, who headed the Gdansk Archdiocese until last August, had been elected administrator, of Piaski, adding that local officials had extended "heartfelt congratulations."

However, Poland's Catholic Wiez quarterly, which has campaigned against sexual abuse in the Church, warned the "unprecedented move" would provoke "irritation and scandal in society."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Unfortunately, this isn't the opening of a new TV comedy season, but part of our Polish ecclesial life," Wiez said on June 24.

"As a doctor of canon law, Archbishop Glodz may well defend his decision from the letter of the law — but the letter isn't everything. An additional issue is the disgust associated with yet another exposure of a person who, with Vatican-imposed penalties, should by normal logic be remaining silent."

On March 29, the Vatican ordered Archbishop Glodz, now 75, to live outside his former archdiocese and avoid "public religious celebrations or lay meetings," after investigations into his handling of clerical abuse and "other issues" related to his time in office.

The Church's Canon 285 forbids clerics to assume public office whenever it means sharing in the exercise of civil power

The archbishop, who was also ordered to pay an "appropriate amount from personal funds" to a Polish church fund for preventive activities and victim assistance, was among the latest of several senior prelates sanctioned under the pope's May 2019 motu proprio, Vos estis lux mundi, after being publicly accused of violating Polish law and Vatican guidelines by brushing aside abuse complaints.

In a June 25 statement, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the Polish church's child protection delegate, said retired Bishop Stefan Regmunt of Zielona Gora-Gorzow had been barred from public appearances and participating in the bishops' conference and ordered to pay personal funds to an anti-abuse foundation.

A separate June 25 statement from Poland's Poznan Archdiocese said parallel measures had been ordered by the Vatican nunciature against retired Bishop Stanislaw Napierala of Kalisz, while Poland's Catholic Information Agency, KAI, reported June 25 the pope had ordered a "special commission" to investigate abuse-linked accusations against Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, retired archbishop of Krakow and former personal secretary of St. John Paul II.

Jaswila's deputy mayor, Marek Jaros, told Poland's Money.pl financial news site June 24 that there had been "no obstacle" to Archbishop Glodz's election under Polish administrative law, adding that the move had been supported by the region's inhabitants.

Related News

However, he added he had been personally "shocked" that "such a senior church hierarch could become an unpaid local official," and said the archbishop, who owns a 52-acre estate in his hometown, was expected to outline his plans at a June 29 council meeting.

The Vatican nunciature declined to answer Catholic News Service's telephone questions about the archbishop's election June 25, while the Polish bishops' conference press office told CNS June 24 that the conference had "no jurisdiction" over a retired archbishop.

The Church's Canon 285 forbids clerics "to assume public office whenever it means sharing in the exercise of civil power," and "everything that is unbecoming to their state."

In a June 25 analysis for the KAI agency, a church law professor, Piotr Majer, said the election of a priest as town mayor did not "contradict the letter of canonical provision," since the post was "not related to the exercise of power."

However, he added that such positions were clearly "foreign to the clerical state" and should be held by laypeople.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican summit can make 'positive contribution' in Lebanon
Jun 26, 2021
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Jun 26, 2021
Access to abortion a human right, says European Parliament
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent
Jun 26, 2021
Anger as disgraced Polish archbishop is elected mayor
Jun 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021
Is critical thinking a threat to Catholicism in Indonesia?
Jun 25, 2021
Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia
Jun 25, 2021
Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021

Features

Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Table of the Lord

The Table of the Lord
Schuman Biden and politics

Schuman, Biden and politics
Root Response

Root Response
Restored by faith

Restored by faith
The Church should learn from democracys spirit of equality and participation

The Church should learn from democracy’s spirit of equality and participation
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life

Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life
O God, give us understanding that you do not make death

O God, give us understanding that you do not make death
Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day

Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.