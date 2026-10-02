An unusual life symbolizing Catholic inculturation in Vietnam

The life of Stephanus Nguyen Khac Duong, a prominent Vietnamese Catholic intellectual who died Sept. 28, four days after his 101st birthday, was an unusual example of inculturation — the encounter between Christianity and Vietnamese culture lived through one person.

Emeritus Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue, one of Duong’s students, and Emeritus Bishop Paul Nguyen Thai Hop of Ha Tinh concelebrated his funeral Mass on Oct. 1 at a local religious institute in Binh Thuan province.

They were joined by dozens of priests and hundreds of people. For those who knew him, Duong was more than a scholar or teacher.

Duong was born in 1925 into a distinguished Confucian family in Ha Tinh province. His father was a respected and upright mandarin of the Nguyen dynasty. His 13 siblings included physician and cultural figure Nguyen Khac Vien and writer Nguyen Khac Phe.

As a young man, Duong was deeply shaped by the Confucian world of his family. Christianity, associated by many Vietnamese at the time with the West, held little attraction for him.

That changed in 1938 when he entered Thien Huu, a Catholic school in Hue.

“I entered the Catholic world and gradually discovered its values,” Duong later recalled. He was impressed by the priests' “professional dedication” and their “love of people.”

He was baptized in 1949 with the Christian name Stephanus. His conversion provoked strong opposition from his family.

His mother told him: “What sin did your ancestors commit that you have to bow your head and let people wash away original sin? Your sin is the sin of filial disobedience.”

Duong deeply loved his mother, making the conflict particularly painful.

A man searching for himself

Duong did not see his conversion simply as abandoning Vietnamese culture for a foreign religion.

He spent his life asking what Christianity could mean within the intellectual and cultural world that had formed him.

Some scholars later called him “a man searching for himself through cultural conflicts.”

“Confucianism is a religion for intellectuals, for those who live nobly and above others,” he used to explain. “Buddhism considers life a sea of suffering, so one must withdraw from life and seek liberation for oneself.”

“Christianity is the opposite,” he said. “Jesus, the Son of God, entered into life, lived as a poor person, shared the human condition, and loved humanity so deeply that he died for humanity.”

That understanding shaped his vocation.

Duong entered the Franciscan order and later spent time with the Carmelites. He eventually left religious life, believing his calling was to live among people as a Catholic layman.

His intellectual interests ranged from Confucianism and Buddhism to Eastern and Western philosophy and Christian thought. He also studied at the Sorbonne in Paris.

From 1965 to 1975, he taught philosophy and served as acting dean of the Faculty of Literature at the University of Da Lat.

After the Vietnam War ended in 1975, he was sent to a re-education camp for one year. Later, he taught at many seminaries and congregations until he retired in 2017.

Many of his students now serve as bishops, priests, and religious.

Father Joseph Nguyen, one of his students, described Duong's thought as “a unique and extraordinary harmony” of Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism, Western thought, and Christian faith.

But his Catholic inculturation was expressed as much through his life as through his ideas.

In his funeral homily, Augustinian Father Francis Xavier Nguyen Tien Dung described Duong as a kind man who was always ready to become a bridge for others.

“If someone was lonely, he supported them; if someone was heartbroken, he comforted them; if someone was poor, he gave them some money; if someone studied well, he gave them a book,” Dung said.

Duong also helped unemployed people find work and directed those considering religious life to religious congregations.

The person still on the way

People who arranged to meet him at churches or religious houses often found him already there, kneeling in prayer with a rosary in his hands.

His simple clothes and small frame sometimes caused even young religious to mistake him for a beggar.

Yet his simplicity reflected the same Christian vision that had drawn him to the faith: Christianity, he believed, was a religion that entered human life rather than escaping from it.

His Confucian roots were not erased by baptism. They remained part of his identity and were reinterpreted through his Christian faith.

He continued to value Vietnamese family traditions and ancestral ties while living as a Catholic. In his life, Christianity and Vietnamese culture were not simply alternatives from which he had to choose.

They became part of an ongoing dialogue.

Duong was an unusual example of Catholic inculturation in Vietnam, showing how faith can reshape a person’s understanding of family, tradition, suffering, service, and human dignity.

For more than a century, the hành giả — the person still on the way — as he described himself, lived that encounter through teaching, prayer, intellectual searching, and service.