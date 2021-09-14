X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Many bishops are prone to act without proper thinking in tune with the human family

Paul Thelakat

Paul Thelakat, Kochi

Published: September 14, 2021 11:14 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
7

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
8

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
9

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
10

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

A civil rights activist holds a placard during a demonstration condemning the government's moves to enact a law against "love jihad" in Bangalore, India, in December 2020. (Photo: AFP)

It was on Jan. 14, 2020, that the synod of bishops of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church came out with a press statement on “love jihad,” which said Christian girls are lured through marriages to terrorism and its tragedies.

There was a hue and cry by the Christian community against the press statement.

The question of “love jihad” was investigated by the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), who concluded that there is no proof for the existence of it.  A similar investigation was also done in the southern state of Karnataka, but the result was the same.

In 2017–2018, India's Supreme Court heard an appeal against a lower court annulling the marriage of Akhika, a Hindu woman who fell in love with Muslim man Shafin Jahan, and married him. She said she converted to Islam, changed her name to Hadiya, and married Jahan out of her free will. Her father claimed the marriage was an example of love jihad.

However, the top court confirmed the validity of the marriage and conversion, which had been earlier annulled by the Kerala High Court.

The Supreme Court came to its conclusion based on the investigation report submitted by the premier National Investigation Agency (NIA) at its behest.  The investigating agency, India’s counter-terrorism task force, did not find any substance to the allegation of “love jihad.”

During a sermon delivered during a Mass on Sept 8, Bishop Joseph Kallarangattu of Pala warned the faithful of the dangers of  “love jihad" and "narcotic jihad” that were being allegedly used to trap young non-Muslims.

He also accused those who deny the existence of “love jihad” of being blindsided.

“Like in other parts of the world, there is a section of Muslims in Kerala who want to create animosity between communities and spread religious hatred. Jihadis are using different means to spread Islam and they are into targeting young non-Muslim girls for the same,” he said citing examples of Nimisha, a Hindu girl, and Sonia Sebastian, a Christian girl, who got converted into Islam after falling in love with Muslim men and finally joined the dreaded Islamic State in Syria.

Bishops are respected as mature and responsible leaders of the society, who make timely interventions to guide not only the Christians but also the general public in matters of inter-communal relations. But that noble image of people with ethical power stands shattered now.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Such hate language and communal utterances are being heard at a time when Pope Francis is striving hard to prove Samuel Huntington’s theory of the clash of civilizations wrong.

Pope Francis wrote the Encyclical Frattelli Tutti – All Brothers – particularly aiming at a relationship of dialogue and reconciliation with the Muslim world.

Responding to a journalist’s question about the killing of an 85-year-old Catholic priest by Islamic State on a Krakow-Rome flight in July 2016, Pope Francis said: “I think that in nearly all religions there is always a small fundamentalist group.”

Referring to Catholicism, he added: “We have them. I don’t like to talk about Islamic violence, because, every day when I look at the papers I see violence here in Italy – someone killing his girlfriend, someone killing his mother-in-law. These are baptized Catholics... If I speak of Islamic violence, I have to speak of Catholic violence. Not all Muslims are violent.” 

Bishop Kallarangattu’s statements are without foundations and his new coinage “narcotic jihad” is uncalled for. The police chief he referred to did speak of sleeping cells of terrorists but never mentioned any religion in the context.

Love marriages, inter-caste and inter-religious marriages are facts of life in Kerala. The Church authority has to tolerate such marriages, respecting the freedom of adult men and women.

The bishop seems to have a sorry view of Christian girls in Kerala families. He sees them as easy prey to any sinister gang and goon. I am sorry to say he is prejudiced.

A majority of medical nurses working in Arab countries are brave Christian women from Kerala and such communal remarks can have dangerous consequences for them.

Bishops and priests must learn to respect women and their decisions.

Nick Van DenBroeke, a Catholic priest, urged his parishioners in St. Paul-Minnesota Catholic archdiocese to oppose Muslim immigration because according to him Islam was “the greatest threat in the world” to the United States and Christianity.

There were demonstrations in the streets against it.  In a statement from the archdiocese, Archbishop Bernard Hebda said the church’s teaching is clear and quoted Pope Benedict XVI as saying that the church looks with esteem to Muslims, who worship God through prayer, fasting and the giving of alms.

“If all of us who believe in God desire to promote reconciliation, justice and peace, we must work together to banish every form of discrimination, intolerance and religious fundamentalism,” Archbishop Hebda said.

He added that Pope Francis also has stressed the importance of dialogue between Catholics and Muslims and has urged them to be “true promoters of mutual respect and friendship, in particular through education.”

In his statement, Van DenBroeke said his homily “contained words that were hurtful to Muslims. I’m sorry for this. I realize that my comments were not fully reflective of the Catholic Church’s teaching on Islam.”

We in India are facing the critical issue of communal polarization. Every religion is facing the temptation of communalism. Like the mythical figure Narcissus, people risk becoming infected by a contagious spiritual virus that turns them into mirrored men and women who only see themselves and nothing else.

The second crusade was preached by an abbot, Bernard of Clairvaux, and Francis of Assisi was the saint who crossed the lines of control and met Sultan Saladin, making them friends. At present, the church leadership is facing a choice between Francis and Bernard.

When we fall to the temptation of excluding the other from our horizon, life withdraws to itself.

When the church does not emerge from itself to a transcending humanism, it becomes self-referential and therefore becomes sick.

The evils that, over time, occur in ecclesiastical institutions have their root in self-referentiality; it is a kind of theological narcissism.

Many bishops are prone to act without proper thinking in tune with the human family. It is easy to fall into the language of a lie invented by ourselves.

A lie was possible only after it became capable of conceiving truth. It emerges as something directed against the conceived truth. In a lie, the spirit practices treason against itself.

You betray yourself; become the Prometheus of mankind, a conqueror who subjugated inferior races.  We return to barbarism, which is hostile to civilization.

The word, scapegoatism, is the tendency to treat people like scapegoats or make them scapegoats.

Religion can become demonic once it becomes irresponsible and thoughtless. There is a demoniac element in fanatical fundamentalism. 

We have to see these things in their total banality, in their prosaic triviality, because that’s what truly characterizes the people involved in it. These people do not think about what they do. 

Bacteria can cause epidemics that wipe out nations, but they remain merely bacteria. It may look very unfair to name them villains.

Such a person may have extraordinary diligence in looking out for his personal advancement; he may not have other motives at all. He, to put it colloquially, never realized what he was doing.

Such Christian fundamentalists seem to be on the increase here.

Father Paul Thelakat is a Catholic priest of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church and former spokesman of its Synod of Bishops. He is editor of Light of Truth, a church-run biweekly from Kochi. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months
It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months
Thousands gather for Marian feast in Pakistan's Mariamabad
Thousands gather for Marian feast in Pakistan's Mariamabad
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Support Us

Latest News

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Sep 15, 2021
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Sep 15, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Sep 15, 2021
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Sep 15, 2021
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Sep 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.