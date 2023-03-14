News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Amnesty decries police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide

The london-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment

Israeli border guards fire rubber bullets and tear gas during clashes with locals in the village of Sair northeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Aug. 5, 2021

Israeli border guards fire rubber bullets and tear gas during clashes with locals in the village of Sair northeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Paris

By AFP, Paris

Published: March 14, 2023 05:59 AM GMT

Updated: March 14, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

Police use of rubber bullets and other projectiles against peaceful protesters has become increasingly routine worldwide, leading to many eye injuries and even deaths, Amnesty International warned on Tuesday.

The London-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment, also called "less lethal weapons", after research in more than 30 countries over the past five years.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been maimed and dozens killed by the often reckless and disproportionate use of less lethal law enforcement weaponry," it said in a new report titled "My Eye Exploded".

These included rubber bullets, rubberised buckshot, and tear gas grenades fired directly at demonstrators in south and central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

"There has been an alarming increase in eye injuries, including eyeball ruptures, retinal detachments and the complete loss of sight," Amnesty said.

In Chile alone, the police's response to protests from October 2019 caused more than 30 cases of eye loss, according to the country's National Institute for Human Rights.

Other demonstrators in countries surveyed had also suffered bone and skull fractures, brain injuries, the rupture of internal organs, or punctured hearts and lungs from broken ribs, it added.

Demonstrators have also been killed, the report co-written with the UK-based Omega Research Foundation found.

In Iraq, security forces deliberately fired specialist grenades that are 10 times heavier than typical tear gas munitions at protesters, causing at least two dozen deaths in 2019, Amnesty said.

In Spain, the use of tennis-ball-sized rubber projectiles has led to at least one death from head trauma, according to campaign group Stop Balas de Goma.

"Legally-binding global controls on the manufacture and trade in less lethal weapons... along with effective guidelines on the use of force are urgently needed to combat an escalating cycle of abuses," said Amnesty International's Patrick Wilcken.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’ Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’
Indigenous Indonesians up in arms against plantation permit Indigenous Indonesians up in arms against plantation permit
Japanese project trains women for politics Japanese project trains women for politics
Korean Christian cult demands ban on critical Netflix drama Korean Christian cult demands ban on critical Netflix drama
Indian Church hails govt opposition to same-sex marriages Indian Church hails govt opposition to same-sex marriages
Amnesty decries police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide Amnesty decries police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Diocese of Vellore

Diocese of Vellore

On Nov. 13, 1952, when the dioceses of Madras and Mylapore were amalgamated and made archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore,

Read more
Diocese of Yinchuan

Diocese of Yinchuan

In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Dali

Diocese of Dali

In a land area of approximately 29,459 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.