X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Amnesty blames security law for shutting Hong Kong offices

The decision ends more than four decades of the international rights group maintaining a presence in the territory

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: October 25, 2021 07:08 AM GMT

Updated: October 25, 2021 07:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
4

Religion takes center stage in politics again

Oct 22, 2021
5

China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps

Oct 22, 2021
6

Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia

Oct 21, 2021
7

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights

Oct 22, 2021
8

Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers

Oct 21, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students

Oct 21, 2021
10

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims

Oct 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Amnesty blames security law for shutting Hong Kong offices

A motorway running between commercial buildings between the Admiralty and Wanchai areas of Hong Kong Island, and a view of Kowloon (back left) across from Victoria Harbour, in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

Amnesty International said today it will shutter its offices in Hong Kong because of the threat posed to staff by a national security law that Beijing imposed on the city.

The decision ends more than four decades of the international human rights group maintaining a presence in Hong Kong and comes as officials remould the city in mainland China's authoritarian image.

China imposed a national security law in June last year in response to massive and often violent democracy protests, a move that has transformed Hong Kong's political, cultural and legal landscape and introduced mainland-style political speech curbs.

Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty's board, said the decision to close had been made "with a heavy heart" and was "driven by Hong Kong's national security law".

"[It] has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals from the government," she added.

Amnesty maintains two offices in Hong Kong. The first is a local branch that focuses on human rights and campaigns in the city. The second is a regional office that carries out research and advocacy work across East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Amnesty said its local office would close on Oct. 31 while the regional office would move out "by the end of 2021."

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
China battles Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics
China battles Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights
43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights
Support Us

Latest News

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal
Oct 25, 2021
World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
Oct 25, 2021
Robredo supporters ride pink caravans in Philippines
Oct 25, 2021
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church
Oct 25, 2021
It takes a lot of faith to do science, Jesuit astronomer says
Oct 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?
Oct 25, 2021
Letter from Rome: Red hats or little white lies?
Oct 25, 2021
Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia
Oct 25, 2021
Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021

Features

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Situation in Sudan intolerable says Catholic bishop

Situation in Sudan “intolerable”, says Catholic bishop
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family

Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Francis calls on authorities to protect migrants in Libya

Francis calls on authorities to protect migrants in Libya
French Protestants hold synod impress Catholic visitors

French Protestants hold synod, impress Catholic visitors
Churchs culture of secrecy breeds authoritarianism and patriarchalism

Church’s culture of secrecy breeds authoritarianism and patriarchalism
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.