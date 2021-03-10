X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

New campaign aims to break the taboo about talking about sexual abuse in the Catholic-majority country

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: March 10, 2021 10:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
8

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
9

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
10

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

A woman shows her support for efforts to fight sexual abuse in Timor-Leste. (Photo supplied)

Images and short videos of people holding posters containing statements against sexual abuse adorn the timeline of a new Facebook campaign page.

The campaign is called “Hapára Abuzu Seksuál hasoru Labarik,” which means “Stop sexual abuse against children” in Timor-Leste’s Tetun language.

Created on March 3, it aims to strengthen public awareness of sexual abuse amid the trial of ex-priest Richard Daschbach, according to Ariel Mota Alves, one of its administrators.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Given the sensitivity of the case, the campaign is very generalized. People's messages are just around rights and children's protection,” he said.

The 25-year-old student, who is doing a master’s degree at the University of Hawaii in the US, said the page’s administrators have received more than 200 statements of support and expect many more.

“Those who have shown support come from various municipalities across the country and other Timorese people living and working abroad, people in government, disability groups, but mostly young people and university students,” he told UCA News on March 9.

A Timor-Leste court started the trial of Daschbach, 84, on Feb. 22 and the next hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The American former Divine Word missionary faces 14 charges of sexual abuse of children under 14, child pornography and domestic violence. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Daschbach, who was dismissed from the priesthood by the Vatican in 2018, also faces wire fraud charges in his homeland in the US, where he has been placed on Interpol's red notice list.

However, he has not lost the support of many people in the Catholic-majority country, including some powerful political figures.

Related News

In 1993, he set up Topu Honis, a shelter for homeless children, disabled adults and women fleeing domestic violence. He was also hailed as a hero for saving children during Timor-Leste’s independence battle in 1999.

Xanana Gusmao, the country’s former president, briefly appeared at court to support Daschbach on Feb. 22. On Jan. 26, he visited Daschbach to greet him on his birthday while he was under house arrest.

Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak also visited him in 2018 when he had already confessed his crimes.

About 100 of Daschbach’s supporters tried to enter the courtroom on Feb. 22 but were driven away by police.

In a statement, advocacy group Fundasaun Mahein said that Gusmao had tried to make a "political intervention" in the trial process.

Moreover, it said the former president’s move had encouraged Daschbach’s diehard supporters to question the credibility and motives of his victims and attack those calling for justice.

Since Gusmao is expected to appear as a defense witness in the trial, the group said it “will influence the judge’s decisions and limit the ability of prosecution witnesses to give their testimony.”

It noted that “Daschbach may be acquitted of the charges despite his multiple confessions and shocking lack of remorse.”

Ato Lekinawa Costa, editor-in-chief of the Dili-based Neon Metin online media, confirmed the strong support for Daschbach.

“Many people condemned us on social media when we published a video of his victims’ statements,” he told UCA News.

Colonial legacy

A university student and sexual abuse survivor who has joined the Facebook campaign told UCA News that she sees the support for Daschbach as a sign of “a society dominated by men.”

“Most of our leaders are men and there are very few women leaders that we can look up to,” she said.

She added that another factor is “the colonial legacy that portrays foreigners as somewhat superior.”

Due to these factors, she said, many people still doubt the Vatican's decision to dismiss the priest.

“The Vatican needs to look again at its policy and might need to enforce it to maintain credibility,” she said. “For example, it could hold its own trials and compensate victims instead of leaving it to the local authorities.”

Amid these challenges, this is the time to help victims who are the most powerless members of society, she added.

“Our hope for the victims is they know that they are not alone, that they have a lot of community support,” she said.

“We want them to know that the justice they seek represents many victims who have been silenced because of fear, threats, judgment and shame.”

The student said those who “speak out and speak up are heroes who have a chance to change the course of history and improve the lives of any future victims.”

In an open letter to victims on March 4, some 21 Timorese students who are studying in the US said that “we believe in your story, we listen to your voice, and we thank you for your courage to speak out against atrocities that you experience.”

They added: “We want you to know that we, together with many Timorese, offer our unwavering support, and you guys are not alone in this fight. We want to let you know that we exist alongside you. You’re not only brave but you’re also our heroes, and we’re proud of you all.”

Meanwhile, Alves said organizers hope to expand the reach of their sexual abuse movement. They have just released a 15-minute video of the declarations of support that is also expected to be broadcast on television.

“The campaign is to ensure that people keep talking. There is the need to ensure that we break the silence as there is a taboo about talking about sexual abuse despite its high prevalence,” he said.

He added that Daschbach’s case has started the discussion “and now we want to make sure that this is used to the benefit of the entire community.”

Also Read

Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint
Catholic villagers on alert as smog blankets Thai province
Catholic villagers on alert as smog blankets Thai province
Philippine Church to form all-male group to honor St. Joseph
Philippine Church to form all-male group to honor St. Joseph
Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act
Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Latest News

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Mar 11, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order
Mar 11, 2021
Pope's Iraq trip delights American Chaldean Catholics
Mar 11, 2021
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint
Mar 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021

Features

Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican renews appeal for Good Friday collection for Holy Land

Vatican renews appeal for Good Friday collection for Holy Land
Churches raise their voices against Frances separatism law

Churches raise their voices against France’s separatism law
France hoping for a visit from the pope

France hoping for a visit from the pope

Catholic bishops in Paraguay urge government to listen to protesters

Catholic bishops in Paraguay urge government to listen to protesters

Pope approves disciplining Spanish priests who aided Basque terrorists

Pope approves disciplining Spanish priests who aided Basque terrorists
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me to love myself

Lord, help me to love myself
Grant that we may earnestly love God and neighbour

Grant that we may earnestly love God and neighbour
St. Theophanes | Saint of the Day

St. Theophanes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.