X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

America's first cathedral marks 200th anniversary of dedication

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is to hold a special Mass

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: May 29, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2021 05:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
2

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan

May 27, 2021
3

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
4

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan

May 27, 2021
5

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
6

Christians flee Myanmar to take refuge in India

May 26, 2021
7

Is Modi trying to gag India's social media?

May 26, 2021
8

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo slams military attack on church

May 26, 2021
9

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
10

Papuans in Indonesia seek to honor missionary priest

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
America's first cathedral marks 200th anniversary of dedication

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. (Photo: wikipedia)

The first Catholic cathedral in the United States could have been a Gothic structure, but the first bishop for the Catholic Church in America wanted something forward-looking for the new country.

Bishop John Carroll chose instead a neoclassical structure for America's first cathedral, designed by the architect of the brand-new U.S. Capitol and built in Baltimore. The style was modern for its time.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will mark the 200th anniversary of its dedication with a Mass on May 31 that will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Baltimore's website at archbalt.org.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Immediately following the Mass, Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori will dedicate the St. John Paul II Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel in the basilica's undercroft, which was "rediscovered" in a major renovation completed in 2006.

Architect Benjamin H. Latrobe presented two plans for the cathedral, one Gothic, one neoclassical. Bishop Carroll chose the neoclassical plan, with modifications, and the cornerstone was laid July 7, 1806.

At that time, neoclassical was considered modern, noted John G. Waite, the principal architect for the basilica's 2006 restoration.

Over the 15 years of construction, and through the years since, the basilica has seen many changes

With its pillars, portico and prominent dome similar to buildings rising in the new American capital of Washington, it was more in keeping with the sensibilities of the American public.

The collaboration between Latrobe and Bishop Carroll, he said, was "actually extraordinary and very important because John Carroll wanted a symbol for the Catholic Church that would look to the future and would be a symbol of the importance of the church in the United States."

Most immediately apparent upon entrance into the basilica is the brightness.

"On a sunny day, visitors would walk in and get knocked down by the light," said John Igoe, one of around 25 docents who until recently accommodated a steady stream of visitors to the country's first cathedral.

Related News

Latrobe planned it so. He and then-Bishop Carroll -- Baltimore's and America's first bishop, soon to become archbishop -- opted for clear windows and a white color scheme to include the gleaming marble floors and painted pews as well as the walls.

The sky-lit dome was reportedly the product of a design compromise between the two men, mediated by Thomas Jefferson, who had identified a suitable style window during a trip to Paris.

"We have his letter to the bishop," Igoe said.

Over the 15 years of construction, and through the years since, the basilica has seen many changes. The portico differs from Latrobe's design. The towers were added later.

When the semicircular apse behind the altar was enlarged in 1890, it was in keeping with Latrobe's vision, according to Waite. "The cathedral needed a large sanctuary to function."

The consecration of more than 30 bishops, the commissioning of the Baltimore Catechism, the planning of the American Catholic school system and the first ordination on U.S. soil of an African American priest all occurred there.

Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, also was ordained there.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer
May 29, 2021
Stella Maris joins global call for end to piracy in West Africa
May 29, 2021
Director of pontifical missions among El Salvador's Covid deaths
May 29, 2021
Vietnam restricts religious services after Covid-19 surge
May 29, 2021
America's first cathedral marks 200th anniversary of dedication
May 29, 2021
Philippine Jesuits stand with Myanmar's suffering people
May 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Long Game

The Long Game
God goes before us

God goes before us
Just let go and let be

Just let go and let be
St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey

St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey
Youve got a friend

You’ve got a friend
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity
Lord, make me a good disciple

Lord, make me a good disciple
Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world

Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world
St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day

St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.