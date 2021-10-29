X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Americans significantly favor separation of church, state

Most Americans oppose declaring Christianity or any other religion as official faith of US, survey says

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: October 29, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Americans significantly favor separation of church, state

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition, kneels in prayer as he livestreams a Good Friday service on the grounds of the US Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Nearly three times as many Americans favor the federal government enforcing the separation of church and state than want to see the government stop doing so.

Fifty-four percent of those polled by the Pew Research Center on the issue favor the continued separation of church and state, while 19% would rather the government stop enforcing it. The percentage of those opposed finished behind the 27% who said they didn't know or refused to answer.

By an even larger margin, 67% said the Constitution reflects the vision of those who wrote it, "not necessarily God's vision" -- nearly four times as great at the 18% who said the document was "inspired by God" and "reflects God's vision for America."

These are two key findings of online polling of more than 12,000 Americans in a study released Oct. 28.

In the poll, sizable majorities also said the federal government should never declare any religion as the United States' official religion, and that it should advocate moral values "held by people of many faiths." The percentages of those who feel that the United States should be declared a Christian nation, or that the government should advocate Christian values, were in the teens.

"Perhaps not surprisingly, the survey finds that Christians are much more likely than Jewish or religiously unaffiliated Americans to express support for the integration of church and state, with white evangelical Protestants foremost among Christian subgroups in this area," the survey said.

Most people who support separation of church and state are Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party, think Donald Trump was a 'poor' or 'terrible' president

Where do Catholics fit in? According to Pew, 43% favor allowing government to put religious symbols on public property, in keeping with the overall study's 39% plurality on this question. But after that, support dwindles for many of the ideas Pew asked about.

"While the above-average level of support for an overtly Christian government among Republicans and white evangelical Protestants may come as no surprise to close observers of American politics, some of the other patterns in the survey are perhaps more unexpected," the report said.

"For example, many black and Hispanic Americans -- groups that are heavily Democratic -- are highly religious Christians, and on several of the questions in the survey, they are just as likely as white Americans, if not more likely, to say they see a special link between Christianity and America."

Twenty-nine percent of Catholics said public school teachers should be allowed to lead Christian prayers; only 21% said the government should stop enforcing the separation of church and state; 17% said the Constitution was inspired by God; 12% said the federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation; and 11% said the government should advocate Christian values.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Breaking down the church-state separation question further, Pew found that 20% of Catholics have "strong" support for this separation, while 35% hold "moderate" views, 21% said they have "mixed views" on the question, while 12% favor greater integration of church and state, with 11% saying either they have no opinion, don't know, or refused to answer.

And asked if God favors the United States over other nations, only 5% said yes, and just 14% of those who favor taking down the wall between church and state agreed.

"Most people who support separation of church and state are Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party, think Donald Trump was a 'poor' or 'terrible' president, say immigrants strengthen American society, and reject the notion that society is better off if people prioritize getting married and having children," the Pew report said."

"More than half of people with a church-state separationist perspective say it is 'a lot' more difficult to be a Black person than a white person in the U.S., and that while the U.S. is one of the greatest countries in the world, there are other countries that are also great," it added.

"By comparison, people who favor church-state integration are mostly Republicans and Republican leaners, think Trump was a 'good' or 'great' president, say the growing numbers of immigrants in the U.S. threaten traditional American values, and feel that society would be better off if more people prioritized getting married and having children."

Pew added, "Church-state integrationists are far more inclined than church-state separationists to say that it is 'no more difficult' to be Black than white in American society -- 42% vs. 13% -- and that the U.S. 'stands above' all other countries -- 40% vs. 15%."

The survey was part of Pew's ongoing "American Trends" panel, with 12,055 adults replying online to these and other survey questions. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.5 percentage points; for the 2,492 Catholics surveyed, 3.4 percentage points; for the 1,457 white Catholics, 3.8 percentage points; and for the 889 Hispanic Catholics, 6.9 percentage points.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.