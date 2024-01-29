American missionary priest dies in Bangladesh

Father Frank Quinlivan served in Bangladesh for more than three decades and wished to be buried in the country

American Holy Cross missionary priest Frank Quinlivan served in Bangladesh for more than three decades (Photo: Holy Cross Congregation)

Christians and non-Christians have paid tributes to an American Holy Cross missionary priest who served in Bangladesh for decades and promoted education and social development among poor and marginalized groups.

Father Frank Quinlivan died in a private hospital in the capital Dhaka on Jan. 28 at the age of 81. He has been suffering from various old age ailments, according to the Holy Cross Congregation.

Quinlivan was born to David and Mary Rita Quinlivan in Chicago, Illinois, United States on Aug. 4, 1943. He was the eldest of three siblings.

He entered a Holy Cross seminary in 1957 and studied in several Holy Cross-run schools and colleges including Holy Cross College in Illinois and Washington D.C.

He received formation at Holy Cross Foreign Mission Seminary in Washington from 1966-1968. He was ordained a Holy Cross priest on April 4, 1970.

Quinlivan worked for the Justice and Peace Commission of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend from 1970-1979.

He arrived in Bangladesh in 1979 and served in three parishes under Dhaka Archdiocese and Holy Cross novitiate until 1985.

He was called back to the US in 1985, worked in Holy Cross Novitiate in Colorado from 1985-1991 and as an assistant provincial from 1991-1994.

Quinlivan returned to Bangladesh in 1994 and served in the Oriental Institute, a Holy Cross-run training and formation center in the southern Barishal district from 1994-1996.

From 1994-2005, Quinlivan was the parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church in Sreemangal in northeast Bangladesh covered by the predominantly tribal Sylhet Diocese.

During his time in the parish, he set up schools, boarding hostels, and other facilities to promote education and development among largely poor and marginalized Catholics and other people from various small ethnic groups based in tea plantations and hilly, forested clustered villages known as punjee.

“Some people live their entire lives for the welfare of other people. Father Frank Quinlivan is one of them,” said Sreemangal-based Mintu Deshwara, a journalist and Hindu from the marginalized Deshoali community.

“Had I not met him I could have become just another tea worker like most members of my community. I was a cow herdsman and he forcibly got me admitted to a school and it changed my life forever. I salute this great missionary,” he said.

“People will always remember his kindness and generosity,” he added.

Pius Nanuar, a Catholic father of three and member of the ethnic Kharia community from Sreemangal, echoed similar sentiments.

“Father Frank was like ‘God’ to tea workers and people from punjees. He was the last resort of hope for all people irrespective of caste and creed,” said Nanuar, a manager with Catholic charity Caritas Bangladesh.

“He sent numerous students to schools and hostels to allow them to have a better future. He paid for their expenses and always kept in touch with them,” he said.

Nanuar recalled that the priest helped him to study in a church-run hostel at half of the monthly fee as his family was poor.

“Because of him, I was allowed to pay 200 Taka instead of 400 Taka per month. I remember him with gratefulness for who I have become today,” he said.

Quinlivan later worked in various church-run institutions in Dhaka and elsewhere.

From 2006-2012, he was the provincial superior of Holy Cross priests in Bangladesh. From 2013 he served in various roles including chaplain of Kumudini Hospital, Tangail district, director of Holy Cross Retreat Center in Gazipur, rector of Moreau Seminary, and development director of Notre Dame University, both in Dhaka.

He refused to return to the US for a comfortable retired life and better treatment, the Holy Cross congregation said.

“We have lost a pioneer whose selfless life is a great model for us to follow. He came to serve people, loved them, and became one of them,” said Bangladeshi Holy Cross priest Father Subroto Boniface Tolentino.

Quinlivan loved people so much that he wished to be buried in Bangladesh, the priest said.

Thousands flocked to pay their last respects at the Holy Rosary Church in central Dhaka where his body was kept for public viewing on Jan 29 morning. This was followed by the first funeral Mass led by Cardinal Patrick D’ Rozario and Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka was held at the Holy Rosary Church.

He is scheduled to be buried at Holy Cross priest’s cemetery in Bhadun, Gazipur district near Dhaka, after the second funeral Mass on Jan. 29 afternoon.

