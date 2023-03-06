News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
Vietnam

American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam

Reverend Franklin Graham’s religious outreach is the first by a foreigner to be permitted by the government

Thousands of people attend the Spring Love Festival held by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at the Phu Tho Sports Facility in Ho Chi Minh City on Mar. 4. (Photo: oneway.vn)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: March 06, 2023 11:41 AM GMT

Updated: March 06, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

An estimated 14,000 Christians in southern Vietnam attended a historic religious event organized by an American evangelist association in Ho Chi Minh City.

People including government officials from the city and neighboring provinces attended the Spring Love Festival held by the US-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at the Phu Tho Sports Facility on Mar. 4-5.

Reverend Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the association told the crowds that “God makes and creates you and loves you and Vietnam. Jesus is in the city tonight.”

Each day some 7,000 people attended public Bible talks and Gospel singing, local media said.

Graham said he was in the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of local churches.

More than 900 pastors and church leaders from 60 denominations worked together for the event. This was the first time "so many denominational leaders had been under one roof," the association claimed on its website. 

Before the event, Graham reportedly met with Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and other officials to discuss the diversity of religions and support for religious freedom in the country.

Graham held his first public event in Hanoi in 2017 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

In Hi Chi Minh City he urged the local people to pray to God to lead and direct their government authorities, who granted permission to his association to work in the country.

The association said the Spring Love Festival is historic because this is the first time the government has given permission for an evangelistic outreach with a foreign speaker outside of a holiday.

Local evangelical churches are given permission to hold gatherings only during the Easter and Christmas seasons.

“We are honored to join the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to share the love of God with local people,” a pastor said, adding that many people have never been told about the Good News.

Many people stood confessing their sins, asking for God’s forgiveness, and were offered free copies of the New Testament.

Some Catholics and Protestants UCA News spoke with said the communist government allowed a religious gathering at a public place aiming to show the international community the religious freedom enjoyed in the country.

They said the government made use of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to impress international human rights organizations that criticize its record of religious persecution.

However, Graham did not touch upon the persecution of Christian ethnic communities in remote areas.

The US-based Radio Free Asia reported that authorities from Dak Lak province, which is home to several ethnic minority groups, prevented two US diplomats from meeting with members of the Central Highlands Evangelical Church of Christ on Feb. 22.

The Catholics and Protestants said independent religious groups that operate without the government’s control encounter problems from government authorities.

Several religious leaders including Catholic priests and Christian pastors, who speak out against religious persecution, are strictly monitored and banned from traveling abroad.

Christian leaders say the government tries to force religious groups to work within its tough regulations and serve its own political purposes, rather than their rights.

“Religious freedom should be respected in reality among all groups,” one of them said.

The 2023 Open Doors U.S. World Watch List, which ranks countries based on the level of persecution and discrimination faced by Christians, ranked Vietnam as the 25th most dangerous country in the world for followers of Christ.

"Evangelical and Pentecostal congregations, most of whom gather in house churches, are closely monitored and face discrimination at various levels of government and society," Open Doors reported.

According to the Vietnam government’s statistics, the country with a diversity of religions and ethnic minorities recognizes 43 religious organizations from 16 faiths with 26.5 million followers, accounting for 27 percent of the population. Over 100 government-approved Protestant organizations serve 1.2 million members at 6,000 worship places.

