X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Amazon bishops ask COP26 for actions to save planet

Prelates seek commitment to protect vulnerable communities and the Amazon ecosystem

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Published: November 10, 2021 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 05:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
7

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Amazon bishops ask COP26 for actions to save planet

Maria Leusa Munduruku, leader of the Munduruku people, in Brasilia on Sept. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Bishops from the Amazon region are asking leaders from around the world gathering for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) commit to protect vulnerable communities and the Amazon ecosystem.

The recorded message, produced by the Pan-Amazonian Church Network, or REPAM, was released during the conference in Glasgow, Scotland. International representatives at the conference are discussing roads to a sustainable ecology, reduction of greenhouse gases and solutions to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on the world's populations.

"I urge COP26 participants to listen to the cries of the peoples, waters and forests of the Amazon and to pressure the Brazilian government to effectively commit itself to the defense of the original peoples, forests and waters of the Amazon," retired Bishop Erwin Krautler, president of REPAM-Brazil, said in the video, released Nov. 5.

With the video, the religious, who all live and work in the Amazon region, hope to mobilize society and pressure the Brazilian government and others at COP26 to adopt concrete and urgent measures to protect the rainforest.

The pleas came from Brazilian bishops and foreign bishops who live in the Amazon region and want its preservation, like French Bishop Jesús María López Mauleón of Alto Xingu-Tucumã; Italian Bishop Adriano Ciocca Vasino of São Felix; Irish Bishop Derek John Christopher Byrne of Primavera do Leste-Paranatinga; German Bishop Norbert Hans Christoph Foerster of Ji- Paraná; and Polish Bishop Bishop Marek Marian Piatek of Coari.

"Along with Pope Francis, we ask for urgent and courageous commitments from COP26 to combat climate change and protect our beloved Amazon," said Bishop Vasino.

As men and women of goodwill, we hear the cry of the poor and also the cry of the earth, who moans in labor pains

"We are in the Amazon (region), we are with Pope Francis, and we are following the COP26 conference," agreed Archbishop Roque Paloschi of Porto Velho.

Pope Francis told Alok Sharma, COP26 president, that the conference "can and should actively contribute to the conscious construction of a future where everyday behavior and economic-financial investments can really safeguard the conditions of a dignified life for humanity today and tomorrow on a healthy planet."

"We are all aware of the important task of showing the entire international community if there really is a political will to allocate, honestly, responsibly and courageously, more human, financial and technological resources to mitigate the negative effects of climate change," the pope said.

In early November, the Pan-Amazonian Church Network and the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon delivered a letter to COP26 participants in which leaders stated the need to "start acting and in an integral way, to respond to all this infernal reality, ratifying the Paris Agreement and all that it implies. We are all part of the problem, but also part of the solution."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We want to express to you our feeling of bewilderment and, at the same time, of impotence when contemplating and experiencing the chaos that our planet is experiencing, among other things, because of climate change and its catastrophic consequences for humanity and for the common home, as Pope Francis has so wonderfully called it," said the letter.

"As men and women of goodwill, we hear the cry of the poor and also the cry of the earth, who moans in labor pains," it said, quoting from St. Paul's Letter to the Romans. "And that is why, with great concern, we address you in the current conditions in which our threatened and tormented planet lives."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Nov 10, 2021
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Nov 10, 2021
US journalist charged by Myanmar with terrorism, sedition
Nov 10, 2021
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Nov 10, 2021
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Nov 10, 2021
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Nov 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Educators are intrinsic to Churchs mission in Costa Rica

Educators are intrinsic to Church’s mission in Costa Rica
Vaticans foreign minister goes to Moscow

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ goes to Moscow
The Church must be political but bipartisan

"The Church must be political... but bipartisan"
Getting the feel for what synodality means

Getting the feel for what synodality means
Nigerias first cardinal the son of a polygamist

Nigeria’s first cardinal: the son of a polygamist

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.