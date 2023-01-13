News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Always show people God's love, pope tells police

The Holy Father encouraged members of the Inspectorate 'to rediscover the beauty and ever-new strength of the Gospel'

Always show people God's love, pope tells police

Pope Francis greets directors and staff of the Vatican Inspectorate of Public Security. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: January 13, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2023 04:46 AM GMT

To understand the Gospel, its beauty and its power, people need to read it, Pope Francis said.

"I invite you to rediscover the beauty and ever-new strength of the Gospel," he told employees, directors and agents of the Inspectorate for Public Security at the Vatican, a special branch of the Italian police force.

"The power of the Gospel. To understand the Gospel, it must be read," he said in an audience with the group Jan. 12.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Pope Francis asked the officers to let the Gospel message "enter incisively in your consciences and lives by courageously witnessing to God's love in every environment, including the workplace."

The special branch of the Italian police provides for the pope's security whenever he is outside Vatican City, and they provide security and law enforcement in St. Peter's Square and the Vatican Museums' entrance area, which are both Italian territories.

The pope thanked them for their "generous commitment on the occasion of my travels in the city of Rome and on pastoral visits to Italy."

However, he added, "I am ashamed to trouble you so much, I would like to go alone … but thank you! It must be done."

The pope said the service they render "can be a sign of God's closeness" to the people they encounter every day "and who await a gesture of kindness and welcome from you."

"This is a concrete way of being peacemakers, 'artisans' of peace," by welcoming, listening to and helping people with kindness, he said. The world needs "people who work for peace not with fine words, but with deeds, carefully carrying out their duty in the service of the common good!"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India urged to close airspace to Myanmar air force India urged to close airspace to Myanmar air force
Cambodian PM cancels one lawsuit against opposition Cambodian PM cancels one lawsuit against opposition
Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims
Japan racks up new security deals Japan racks up new security deals
Thai soldiers kill five suspected drug traffickers Thai soldiers kill five suspected drug traffickers
New abortion pill rules challenge pro-life outreach New abortion pill rules challenge pro-life outreach
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.