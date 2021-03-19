X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival

PM Muhyiddin's government supports a court decision allowing Christians to use the Arabic word for their god too

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Updated: March 19, 2021 04:47 PM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
4

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
5

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
6

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
7

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
8

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
9

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during his meeting with the Saudi crown prince in Riyadh on March 9. (Photo: AFP/Saudi Royal Palace/Bandar Al-Jaloud)

In politically volatile Malaysia, the nation's highest court has ruled that non-Muslims be allowed to use Islamic words including "Allah." Supporting the court’s decision will potentially deliver political dividends for the beleaguered government of Muhyiddin Yassin in the Muslim-majority nation where Christians account for 9 percent of the population.

In a shot in the arm for this weak prime minister, the high court decided to allow Christians to use the Arabic word "Allah" for their god too, reversing a 1986 government ban. 

Since the 2018 election, Malaysian politics has been in turmoil with the unstable ruling coalition government constantly rumored to be on the brink of collapse.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

PM Muhyiddin has made every possible effort to stabilize his 12-month-old government in the country of 32.7 million people, riding on a razor-thin majority with his foes-turned-allies.

Click here to read the full article

 

Related News

Also Read

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar
Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar
Indonesian orphans join fight against Covid-19
Indonesian orphans join fight against Covid-19
Church and political leaders unite against Duterte
Church and political leaders unite against Duterte
Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers
Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers
Indonesia urged to revoke Sharia-inspired dress rules
Indonesia urged to revoke Sharia-inspired dress rules

Latest News

Iraqi Christians hope papal trip brings long-term benefits
Mar 20, 2021
German prelates offer resignations in wake of sex abuse report
Mar 20, 2021
US cardinal meets imam to follow pope's meeting with ayatollah
Mar 20, 2021
Brazilian bishops seek to help families facing eviction
Mar 20, 2021
Ireland's national Knock Shrine given international status
Mar 20, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are Gods work of art

We are God’s work of art
Becoming the Church We Say We Are

Becoming the Church We Say We Are
Unless the grain of wheat dies

Unless the grain of wheat dies
A Passover Journey with the Seattle Stations

A Passover Journey with the "Seattle Stations"
Questions of courage and risk

Questions of courage and risk
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday March 20 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday March 20 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fifth Sunday of Lent

Readings of the Day: Fifth Sunday of Lent
Lord, may I learn obedience and compassion through my suffering

Lord, may I learn obedience and compassion through my suffering
Help me God to acknowledge your invitation

Help me God to acknowledge your invitation
St. Nicholas of Flue | Saint of the Day

St. Nicholas of Flue | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.