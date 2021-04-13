X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

All Catholics can be missionaries of God's mercy, says pope

Pope Francis celebrated the Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday at the Rome Church of the Holy Spirit

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 13, 2021 09:30 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
2

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
3

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
4

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
5

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

Apr 9, 2021
6

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign

Apr 11, 2021
7

India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law

Apr 10, 2021
8

Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'

Apr 9, 2021
9

Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action

Apr 9, 2021
10

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
Support UCA News
All Catholics can be missionaries of God's mercy, says pope

Pope Francis, assisted by Monsignor Jozef Bart, celebrates a private Mass for the Feast of Divine Mercy, followed by the Regina Coeli prayer at the Santo Spirito in Sassia church in Rome on April 11. (Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)

Like the disciples who experienced Jesus' divine mercy after the resurrection, all Christians are called to become missionaries, sharing the Gospel of God's love and mercy with others, Pope Francis said.

"Today Jesus tells us, too, 'Peace be with you! You are precious in my eyes. Peace be with you! You are important for me. Peace be with you! You have a mission. No one can take your place. You are irreplaceable. And I believe in you,'" the pope said April 11.

Pope Francis celebrated the Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday at the Rome Church of the Holy Spirit, just a block away from St. Peter's Square. The church is the Rome Shrine of Divine Mercy, a devotion begun by St. Faustina Kowalska and promoted by St. John Paul II.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fewer than 100 people were present for the Mass, wearing masks and seated only two people to a pew, except if they were members of the same family.

At the end of the Mass, Pope Francis thanked those invited: nurses and doctors from the hospital next door, refugees, people with disabilities, priests serving as "missionaries of mercy," inmates from several correctional institutes and representatives of Italy's civil protection service. The pope told them they represent "realities where mercy becomes concrete, draws close and serves those in difficulty."

After reciting the "Regina Coeli" prayer with those present, the pope greeted each individual personally, shaking hands, blessing them and even posing for a few selfies.

In his homily at the Mass, Pope Francis focused on how, prior to the resurrection, the disciples misunderstood so much of what Jesus said and how they abandoned or even denied him at the hour of his passion and death.

It's very difficult to be merciful if you have not been shown mercy.

But when the disciples are hovering in fear in the closed room, he noted, the Risen Lord appears to them and "raises them up with his mercy."

"Having received that mercy, they become merciful in turn," the pope said. "It's very difficult to be merciful if you have not been shown mercy."

Saying, "Peace be with you," Jesus sets their troubled hearts at ease and forgives their failings, he said, lifting them up and filling them with the courage they need to be his witnesses.

Related News

"The disciples were guilty; they had run away, they had abandoned the master," the pope said. "Sin brings torment; evil has its price. Our sin, as the psalmist says, is always before us."

We do not confess to abase ourselves but to be raised up.

"Like those disciples, we need to let ourselves be forgiven," the pope said. "Let us ask for the grace to accept that gift, to embrace the sacrament of forgiveness. And to understand that confession is not about ourselves and our sins, but about God and his mercy."

"We do not confess to abase ourselves but to be raised up," he said, and "we -- all of us -- need this badly."

Speaking to priests, Pope Francis said that anytime they hear someone's confession, they "ought to convey the sweetness of mercy ... the sweetness of Jesus, who forgives everything. God forgives everything."

When Jesus showed the disciples the wounds of his crucifixion, the pope said, he was not simply proving he had risen, but also made it possible for them to see and touch "the fact that God has loved us to the end. He has made our wounds his own and borne our weaknesses in his own body."

The day's first reading, from the Acts of the Apostles, recounted how the early Christian community shared everything they had in common. "This is not communism, but pure Christianity," the pope said.

The disciples "discovered that they shared the mission, the forgiveness and the body of Jesus, and so it seemed natural to share their earthly possessions," he said. "Their fears had been dispelled by touching the Lord's wounds, and now they are unafraid to heal the wounds of those in need, because there they see Jesus. Because Jesus is there in the wounds of the needy."

Catholics today, he said, need to ask themselves if they show others the mercy they have been shown by God and if they feed the hungry like Jesus feeds them in the Eucharist.

"Let us not remain indifferent," Pope Francis said. "Let us not live a one-way faith, a faith that receives but does not give, a faith that accepts the gift but does not give it in return."

Also Read

Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022
Vatican sends condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Vatican sends condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Brazil leads way for baptized Catholics, according to yearbook
Brazil leads way for baptized Catholics, according to yearbook
Pope says solidarity needed to reduce debt of poor nations
Pope says solidarity needed to reduce debt of poor nations
Pope Francis 'moved' by registry of nighttime adoration
Pope Francis 'moved' by registry of nighttime adoration

Latest News

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Controversial Indian mosque can open for Ramadan
Apr 13, 2021
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Apr 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand
Apr 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Apr 12, 2021
A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021

Features

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Apr 12, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork
Apr 12, 2021
A small victory for Christians in communist Laos
Apr 12, 2021
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics pray for reconciliation in riotshaken Senegal

Catholics pray for reconciliation in riot-shaken Senegal
Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation

Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation
Environmental justice award winner We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred

Environmental justice award winner: 'We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred'
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandalridden diocese

Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandal-ridden diocese

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart

Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart
Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith

Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith
St. Martin I | Saint of the Day

St. Martin I | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.