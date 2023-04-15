News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Aide denies St. John Paul II's role in missing 'Vatican girl'

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz rejected new claims in the case of Emanuela Orlandi as 'false from beginning to end'

Aide denies St. John Paul II's role in missing 'Vatican girl'

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: April 15, 2023 05:40 AM GMT

Updated: April 15, 2023 05:50 AM GMT

St. John Paul II's longtime aide denied the "vile insinuations" that the former pope was maliciously involved in the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican schoolgirl whose 1983 disappearance is the focus of an ongoing Vatican investigation.

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who served as St. John Paul II's personal secretary from 1966 until the pope's death in 2005, responded to comments made in an interview on Italian television by Emanuela's brother, Pietro Orlandi, April 11.

The cardinal said that Orlandi's claims about the Polish pope's involvement, claims which originated in the "elusive circles of the Roman underworld," are "rambling accusations, false from beginning to end" and even "laughable."

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican usher who lived inside the walls of Vatican City, disappeared in Rome June 22, 1983, when she was 15. For nearly 40 years, her disappearance has fueled conspiracy theories involving the church and was the subject of a 2022 Netflix documentary.

During the television interview, Orlandi played an audio recording he presented to Alessandro Diddi, Vatican City's chief prosecutor, of a man he claimed was close to the Roman mafia group allegedly involved in Emanuela's disappearance.

In the recording, the speaker said that St. John Paul would bring young girls into the Vatican to be sexually exploited and that "when the situation turned into something foul," the Vatican secretary of state turned to the mafia via a network of prison chaplains for assistance in removing the girls.

Just before doing the interview, Orlandi met with Diddi, who is leading the Vatican investigation, and other Vatican prosecutors for more than eight hours; it was their first meeting since Diddi opened a new file in the investigation in January.

In the television interview, Orlandi said he was told that St. John Paul "would go out at night in a car with two Polish monsignors," and that "it certainly wasn't to bless houses."

Orlandi told the television interviewer he is "convinced" St. John Paul, Popes Benedict XVI and Francis are "aware of what took place" in 1983 that led to his sister's disappearance.

In his statement, Cardinal Dziwisz said that St. John Paul "took charge of the matter" of Emanuela's disappearance from the beginning and "never encouraged actions of concealment of any kind."

"What was done to Emanuela and her family was a huge crime," said the cardinal, but it also "is criminal to profit from it with uncontrollable rants aimed at preemptively discrediting people and places worthy of universal esteem until proven otherwise."

A statement April 14 from Laura Sgrò, the Orlandi family lawyer, said that Pietro Orlandi "did not intend to make accusations against anyone," but had "only asked that the search for the truth not have any conditions."

"The search for the truth is an act of courage, and the Holy Father has showed his desire to follow this path," continued the statement.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting April 11, Orlandi said Diddi assured him Pope Francis had given him free rein to investigate "from the lowest to the highest up" in the Vatican.

Pope Francis, said Diddi in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has an "iron will" to shed whatever light is possible on what happened to Emanuel Orlandi.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian prez grants clemency to death row drug convict Indonesian prez grants clemency to death row drug convict
Japan PM safe after 'smoke bomb' at speech Japan PM safe after 'smoke bomb' at speech
Indian Christians’ persecution claims false, govt says Indian Christians’ persecution claims false, govt says
Aide denies St. John Paul II's role in missing 'Vatican girl' Aide denies St. John Paul II's role in missing 'Vatican girl'
Fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen in December Fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen in December
Washington bill takes away confession exception in abuse reporting Washington bill takes away confession exception in abuse reporting
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.