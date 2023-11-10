Aid organizations rush to help Nepal earthquake survivors

About 2,000 people, mostly Christian ethnic Santals and some Bengali Muslims marched on a street in northern Bangladesh on Monday to mark the seventh anniversary of a violent eviction that left three tribals killed and scores injured.

During the rally in Gaibandha district, Santal leaders deplored the lack of progress in the legal process to ensure justice for the victims of violence and arson attacks of Nov. 6, 2016. The Santals filed a criminal case of murder and violence against a local sugar mill authority, police and ruling Awami League politicians and supporters.

For seven years, the Santals in Bangladesh have been seeking justice for the 2016 police atrocities against them. (Photo: File)

The Santals have rejected a police probe that omitted the key accused in the case including former parliamentarian Abul Kalam Azad and demanded a new probe.

The deadly violence stemmed from a decades-old land dispute between Santal villagers and a local sugar mill authority who refused to return ancestral land to 2,500 Santal and Bengali families.

Catholics in the western Indian state of Maharashtra are continuing their battle to reclaim a 16-century Portuguese-era heritage church.

Recently, a court allowed Catholic activist, Melwyn Fernandes, to intervene in an ongoing legal battle to reclaim, restore and declare the church as a historical monument.

The ruins of Our Lady of Mercy Church (Nossa Senhora Des Merces) built by Portuguese Jesuits in 1562 at Thane in the western state of Maharashtra.(Photo: youtube.com)

He is tasked to expedite a case filed by clergy in Bombay Archdiocese to reclaim the Our Lady of Mercy Church built by Portuguese Jesuits in 1562 at Thane, around 45 kilometers away from India’s financial capital Mumbai. The church is currently in ruins, a part of which is being claimed by a Hindu temple trust.

The dispute dates back to 1970 when the church was being renovated and a stone with Hindu carvings was found at the entrance arch. Hindus residing nearby started a campaign that the church existed on what was originally a temple of the Hindu god Shiva.

A prominent broadcaster was shot dead during a live radio show last Sunday in the latest killing of a journalist in the Catholic-majority Philippines. 57 year old Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was killed in a brazen attack in his studio and witnessed by people watching his program on social media.

The unidentified gunman came to the studio at his home in the southern Philippines and secured entry by pretending to make an urgent announcement during the program, aired on 94.7 Calamba Gold FM.

The College Editors' Guild of the Philippines and others hold a protest vigil outside the Commission on Human Rights to condemn the killing of Juan Jumalon in Manila on Nov. 5. (Photo: John Louie Abrina)

A video clip of the shooting has gone viral, showing Jumalon being shot twice by the suspect who snatched Jumalon’ gold necklace before fleeing. His killing is the 199th since 1986 and the fourth under the watch of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Some 102 of the slain journalists worked with radio stations. Press freedom watchdogs ranks Philippines as one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists.

Police in Vietnam have released four protestant Christians, who were arrested last week. They have been allegedly instructed to stop practicing their faith independently. Media reports say the freed Christians have returned to their home last Saturday.

They were arrested after the authorities accused them of opposing the communist government by not joining state-approved religious organizations.

Protestants in Vietnam’s Central Highlands protest against the suppression of religious freedom. (Photo: Montagnards for Justice via RFA)

Many ethnic Montagnard families in Dak Lak and some provinces in the Central Highlands follow Protestantism independently. This draws the ire of the authorities in a country where religious freedom is restricted, and Christians often face persecution.

During their detention, Christians were made to work all day but were not beaten. The independent Protestant groups have no leaders and no organizational structure, but all members have equal rights. Pastors are just trusted representatives of their group.

The pro-Beijing regime in Tibet has asked more than 400 teachers and students in elementary and middle schools to denounce Dalai Lama, the supreme leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and his alleged separatist activities by pledging allegiance to China.