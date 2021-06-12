Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader

Updated: June 12, 2021 05:49 AM GMT
Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting is released from prison on Saturday morning June 12, 2021, after serving about six months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the 2019 anti-government protests. (Photo: NewsEyePress Via AFP)
Agnes Chow hails from a generation of Hong Kong democracy activists who cut their teeth in politics as teenagers and are now being steadily silenced by China.The 24-year-old, one of the democracy movement's most recognizable faces, served just under seven months behind bars for her role in an "unlawful assembly" outside the city's police headquarters during 2019's huge and often violent democracy protests.She was jailed alongside two other well-known youth activists, Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam. She entered the fraught world of Hong Kong's politics early.Chow has described growing up in an apolitical Catholic household.But at the age of 15, she joined the youth-led movement protesting against plans to implement "moral and national education" in public schools.Students feared the plan would herald the kind of heavily censored education seen on China's mainland.They staged huge sit-ins and the plan was eventually shelved in a rare example of protest forcing a Hong Kong government climbdown.It was during those demonstrations she met fellow teen activist Wong.Two years later, Wong, Chow and other students were key figures in the "Umbrella Movement" -- 79 days of sit-ins and rallies sparked by Beijing's refusal to make good on its promise to one day grant Hong Kongers universal suffrage.