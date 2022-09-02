News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Agencies join bishops' call for Afghan Adjustment Act

The passage of the bipartisan bill will allow Afghans who arrived since the withdrawal of US forces to rebuild their lives

Agencies join bishops' call for Afghan Adjustment Act

Afghani evacuee Sayeda, 23, stands in Charlestown, Massachusetts on Feb. 21. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: September 02, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Two Catholic agencies have joined a call by the chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Migration for passage of a bipartisan bill that would provide newly arrived Afghans the opportunity to become lawful permanent US residents.

The Catholic Legal Immigration Network and Catholic Charities USA said action on the Afghan Adjustment Act is needed to allow Afghans who arrived in the country in the year since the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan to rebuild their lives.

Companion bills in the House of Representatives and the Senate would define the legal status of the 76,000 Afghans who arrived in the U.S. after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last August.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

They also would require President Joe Biden to establish an Interagency Task Force on Afghan Ally Strategy and increase support for those who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.

The agencies' advocacy for the legislation and changes in how immigration officials process the Afghan arrivals follows an Aug. 10 letter from Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington, the migration committee chairman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

He urged members of the Senate and House to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act "without delay."

In a policy brief, Karen Sullivan, policy advocate at CLINIC, outlined steps for U.S. immigration officials and lawmakers to take to help Afghans obtain legal immigration status. She specifically called on Congress "to create a direct pathway to permanent residency" for those who were hurriedly evacuated from Afghanistan.

Afghans left their homeland for the U.S. only to be dropped "into an immigration system that failed to provide many of them with a clear pathway to permanent immigration status," Sullivan said in a statement.

"These families are struggling to establish an immigration status that provides them with long-term stability, leaving them feeling unsettled and fearful about their futures and their hopes to reunite with other family members," she added.

Sullivan also urged the Biden administration to "make immediate adjustments" to immigration rules to "ease the burdens that Afghan families face."

Separately, Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, advocated in an Aug. 24 letter to congressional leaders for passage of the pending legislation so that Afghan evacuees can obtain "the stability and security" they need.

She wrote that more than 60 Catholic Charities agencies, working with the USCCB's Department of Migration and Refugee Services, had served more than 13,000 Afghans nationwide in the past year. The agencies have provided resettlement service, housing, food and job placement assistance, legal aid and cultural orientation.

"We are proud to do this work in collaboration with local, state and federal government agencies," Sister Markham said, adding that Catholic Charities agencies would continue to serve recent arrivals.

Many Afghans now in the U.S. who worked alongside American military personnel now "face the threat of persecution and even death" if they return to their homeland, Bishop Dorsonville wrote in his letter to Congress.

The bishop described how the bill would end the limits under current law to Afghans staying in the U.S. He said the changes authorized in the legislation would demonstrate the United States' commitment to its allies and "reaffirm the importance of humanitarian protection."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan
Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment
Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.