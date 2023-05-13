News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

After Beijing trip, Hong Kong bishop calls for more dialogue

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan called for discussion on the goal of 'sinicization' of the Catholic Church in China

After Beijing trip, Hong Kong bishop calls for more dialogue

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong. (Photo UCA News)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 13, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: May 13, 2023 05:20 AM GMT

Dialogue is the only way forward for Vatican relations with the Chinese government and for Chinese Catholic communities themselves, the bishop of Hong Kong said after visiting Beijing.

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong traveled to Beijing April 17-21 at the invitation of Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, president of the government-approved Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. It was his first visit to the Chinese mainland since becoming bishop in late 2021.

He spoke about his trip with Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, editor of the Italian Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica, for an article published May 12.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

In 2018, the Vatican and the government of China signed an agreement outlining procedures for ensuring Catholic bishops are elected by the Catholic community in China and approved by the pope before their ordinations and installations. The agreement was renewed in 2020 and again in 2022.

But in April Chinese authorities transferred Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Haimen to the Diocese of Shanghai apparently without Vatican agreement. And in November, just a month after the latest renewal, the Vatican issued a public statement of regret, essentially accusing the Chinese government of violating the agreement when Bishop John Peng Weizhao of Yujiang was installed as auxiliary bishop of Jiangxi, "a diocese not recognized by the Holy See."

Asked about those moves, Bishop Chow told Father Spadaro, "My understanding is that the agreement is not dead as some seem to have suggested."

However, he said, there are "discrepancies in the understanding between the two sides on the assignment of bishops to other dioceses," rather than on selecting priests to be ordained bishops.

The issue obviously requires "better understanding," the bishop said. "Hence, more regular and in-depth dialogue could help minimize confusion in the future."

Another major area in need of dialogue, he said, regards the goal of "sinicization" of the Catholic Church in China as well as of all aspects of life in the country.

Many critics inside and outside China describe sinicization as a political ideology aimed at imposing strict rules on communities and institutions to promote and reflect the core values of socialism, autonomy and supporting the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

"My impression is that the church on the mainland is still grappling with what sinicization should mean for them," Bishop Chow said. "It has not reached a definitive conclusion at this point. Therefore, it would be meaningful for us to dialogue with them via seminars, so that we can also share with them the meaning and implications of 'inculturation,' which certainly addresses some of their concerns about sinicization. And we are learning from them what sinicization can mean for them."

"According to one of the government officials whom we met during the trip, sinicization is similar to our concept of inculturation," the bishop said. "So, I think that it is better not to jump to a conclusion regarding sinicization for now. It would be more helpful to hold further dialogue on the topic."

At a Mass on his last day in Beijing, Bishop Chow had prayed "for the Holy Spirit to guide us so that we can learn how to love our country and our church at the same time."

The prayer, quoted widely on social media, drew criticism, so Father Spadaro asked him about it.

The Catholic Church teaches that love and respect for one's nation is proper and that citizens have a duty to contribute to building a better society, he said.

"What is the greatest asset of a country? Without a doubt, it is its people. Hence, loving one's country means loving those living in the country," Bishop Chow continued. "As for the church, her greatest asset in this world should not be church buildings but the people of God."

"Loving our country means the dignity of its people should come first," he said. "I believe any responsible government must have the same mission in mind, though the approaches prescribed may vary due to different external factors."

"Having said that, people can enjoy a 'good' life when their government adheres to its mission. The contrary is also true," Bishop Chow said. "It is, therefore, desirable to have an opening for dialogue between the government and the church. For the sake of the country, we should help the government to become better."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

After Beijing trip, Hong Kong bishop calls for more dialogue After Beijing trip, Hong Kong bishop calls for more dialogue
Effort to define safeguarding body has been 'slow' Effort to define safeguarding body has been 'slow'
It's unfair if only the rich can build a family, pope says It's unfair if only the rich can build a family, pope says
Taiwan publishers warn peers as editor held in China Taiwan publishers warn peers as editor held in China
Families seek shelter as Cyclone Mocha approaches Myanmar Families seek shelter as Cyclone Mocha approaches Myanmar
India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Guiyang

Archdiocese of Guiyang

Guiyang is located in central Guizhou province, situated on the east of the Yungui Plateau, and on the north bank of

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Diocese of Zhengding

Diocese of Zhengding

Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital of Hebei Province in northern China. It governs 6 districts, 5 prefectural

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.