News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

After 15-hour standoff, Thai police shoot gunman dead

The gunman, reportedly a 29-year-old former national park official, killed three people and wounded three others

Police officers stand guard by the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on Nov. 14, 2022

Police officers stand guard by the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bangkok

By AFP, Bangkok

Published: March 23, 2023 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: March 23, 2023 05:46 AM GMT

Thai police shot dead a gunman who killed three people and wounded three others, a senior officer said Thursday, after a 15-hour standoff.

The shooter started firing in Phetchaburi, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Bangkok, at around 3 pm (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, before police surrounded a house he was in.

The standoff ended early Thursday when armed police stormed the building and killed the gunman, who has not been named but was reported by local media to be a 29-year-old former national park official.

"We proceeded step by step, starting with negotiation but he kept fighting back and shot others," Police Lieutenant General Thanawut Wutijarasthamrong said.

"He ran into his room (on the second floor). If we did not have shields, my men would have been shot."

Police found a Glock pistol and two magazines at the scene, but believe the man had more weapons.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and there has been a steady number of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history: the massacre of 36 people, including 24 children, in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

One person dies in stampede for free flour in Pakistan One person dies in stampede for free flour in Pakistan
Christians in the Holy Land face extinction Christians in the Holy Land face extinction
Vatican lauds Timor-Leste for annual aid to Church Vatican lauds Timor-Leste for annual aid to Church
US report on human rights irks Macau US report on human rights irks Macau
Indian Church leaders seek action against speech insulting pope Indian Church leaders seek action against speech insulting pope
Emigration, low admissions force HK Catholic school closure Emigration, low admissions force HK Catholic school closure
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

The old diocese of Mylapore was erected by Pope Paul V on Jan. 9, 1606. The vicariate apostolic of Madras was created

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.