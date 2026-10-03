African bishops rally behind Zambian archbishop arrested over car gift

Catholic bishops in Africa expressed solidarity and closeness to Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka, Zambia, and the Zambian bishops conference, following the prelate's arrest over a car gift.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, archbishop of Kinshasa, Congo, and president of the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences in Africa and Madagascar, or SECAM, said the organization had learned with "great concern" of the recent proceedings and investigations involving the archbishop.

He said they had appreciated that Archbishop Banda is not accused of involvement in the alleged disposal of the vehicle but had surrendered it to the state in December 2023.

"We trust that the competent institutions will discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the law, with respect for the rights and dignity of all those concerned, and in a manner that contributes to truth, justice and the common good," Cardinal Ambongo said in a solidarity message on Oct. 1.

The statement also urged Catholics in Zambia to remain calm, united and prayerful.

The message of solidarity from SECAM -- the most important body of the Catholic Church in Africa -- came amid mounting government-fueled violence in the country.

In a statement issued Sept. 30, after an extraordinary plenary held Sept. 29, Zambian bishops expressed concern about increasing incidents of arbitrary arrests and detention, the presence of military personnel in civilian places, and reports of excessive or unlawful use of force, including the loss of civilian lives.

The leaders appealed for a "renewed commitment to the dignity of every human person," and urged citizens to resist provocation, reject hatred, tribalism, violence, and misapplication of social media to misinform and insult.

The extraordinary plenary followed detention and subsequent release of Archbishop Banda over allegations involving a motor vehicle reportedly given to him as a gift.

Following the arrest, Zambia's Catholic bishops expressed solidarity with the prelate and affirmed their "deep respect for his pastoral ministry and his tireless dedication to the service of the Church and the nation." They also called for fairness, dignity, and due process to be upheld without prejudice or intimidation.

Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama, president of the Zambian bishops' conference who signed the Sept. 28 statement, urged fairness, respect for the prelate's dignity, and the application of due process as the archbishop of Lusaka, the country's capital, went through the trial.

"Archbishop Banda has consistently spoken with courage and moral clarity, reminding the faithful and the society at large of our shared responsibility to build a society rooted in integrity, unity and compassion. His witness strengthens our resolve to uphold the values of justice and peace in Zambia," said Archbishop Chama, calling on Catholics and all people to continue to pray for calm, peace and unity in Zambia.

Archbishop Banda, 62, is known for his outspokenness on issues of governance, justice and national unity.

He was arrested on Sept. 28 by the country's Drug Enforcement Commission. On Sept. 29, he spent the night in a prison in Lusaka and was released the following day on a $4,000 bail.

The arrest shocked the nation's Catholic community and is being viewed as one of the rare incidents in a majority Christian country in Africa.

Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission has charged the archbishop with being in possession of a Toyota Hilux between April 2021 and December 2023. According to the commission investigating drug crimes, money laundering and financial-related offences, the vehicle was unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Archbishop Banda told the court that he understood the charges but denied them. He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and appear in court on Oct. 14 for a mention of his case. The trial is set to begin on Nov. 3.

According to press reports, former Zambian President Edgar Lungu gifted the archbishop with the vehicle under dispute. The archbishop had approached the president for means of transport for himself and the parish, and the president promised to help. The president did not say where the car would come from -- in what the now-Zambian authorities say was an illegal acquisition.

"As he undergoes this process, we accompany him with our prayers, asking the Lord to grant him fortitude, serenity and wisdom," Archbishop Chama said in his statement.

The arrest of the archbishop came amid a Zambian government crackdown on the opposition since the controversial general elections held Aug. 13.

President Hakainde Hichilema won a second term, but his main challenger and opposition leader, Brian Mundubile, claimed the vote was rigged. With ensuing civil unrest, the government has cracked down on opposition figures, some religious leaders and activists.

Some analysts say Archbishop Banda's arrest over the car is linked to his criticisms of the current authorities. He is seen as a supporter of Mundubile and his deputy. Before the elections, the two had sought blessings and counsel from the archbishop.

In their Sept. 30 statement following the extraordinary plenary, the country's bishops raised concerns over increasing political crackdown, narrowing freedom of expression and restrictions on access to justice.

"We appeal for protection of every person's right to due process and access to justice and for an end to arbitrary arrests, intimidation and political violence," said the leaders in the statement, which urged the citizens to resist provocation.

The bishops said they were concerned about the credibility and transparency of electoral processes, including concerns raised regarding the conduct and management of the 2026 general elections.

"Public confidence in elections is essential to legitimacy and stability of democratic institutions," said the bishops.

The bishops, among other actions, called for a sustained process of national dialogue, reconciliation and healing, involving the people and institutions, and across the political, ethnic, religious and social differences.

Cardinal Ambongo in his SECAM statement said that as the Church enters the month of October, the month of the holy rosary, the African bishops entrust Archbishop Banda, Zambia's bishops and the "entire Church in Zambia to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church."

"May she obtain for them strength, peace, courage and hope during this time of trial, and may she accompany the Church in Zambia with her maternal care and protection," African bishops said.