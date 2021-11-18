X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Third countries await Asia Foundation asylum seekers after Cambodia grants them temporary refuge

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: November 18, 2021 03:48 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2021 03:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest

Nov 15, 2021
2

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
6

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
7

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

Nov 15, 2021
8

US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Nov 15, 2021
9

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
10

Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

Nov 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

An Afghan refugee holds a sign during a protest to highlight their status as asylum seekers in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Nov. 11. (Photo: Juni Kriswanto/AFP)

At least 15 Afghan refugees who fled their homes following the US withdrawal and Taliban annexation of their country have been granted temporary accommodation in Cambodia while waiting for a third nation to accept them.

A senior Interior Ministry official told the government-friendly Fresh News service that all the refugees are employed by the Asia Foundation, a US-based development agency, and with their families were approved on humanitarian grounds following the fall of Kabul in August.

“The government has prepared temporary accommodation for the refugees before they are granted asylum by a third country,” the official was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has established a working group to resolve accommodation issues. A government statement said the 13-member working group would be responsible for coordinating the authorization of Afghan people who are Asia Foundation staff and their families to enter and stay temporarily in Cambodia.

“It is also commissioned to work with relevant parties on the process of transportation, health measures implementation against Covid-19, and selection of proper locations for accommodation,’’ the official state-run news agency Agence Kampuchea Press said.

Their acceptance followed an agreement in principle with the Asia Foundation struck three months ago that would enable 300 Afghan asylum seekers to transit through Cambodia and an appeal from United Nations high commissioner for refugees.

The UN has warned that up to half a million Afghans could flee the war-torn country by the end of this year

However, bringing them here was hampered by international travel bans imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Those bans were recently lifted in Cambodia after a swift and successful rollout of its vaccination program and a sharp fall in daily caseloads.

The UN has warned that up to half a million Afghans could flee the war-torn country by the end of this year on top of the 2.2 million Afghan refugees who are already living in neighboring countries.

A further 3.5 million Afghans are classified as internally displaced after fleeing their homes amid the Taliban advance, which was achieved as the US completed its withdrawal, marking the end of a 20-year war that began after the 2001 terrorist strikes on New York and Washington.

The Taliban attempted to stem the flow by limiting flights out of Kabul and banning people from leaving, outraging Western governments and human rights groups.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cambodia has often faced strong criticism from abroad over its handling of human rights and has been used as a transit point for people smugglers. But Phnom Penh was also widely praised when announcing plans to accept 300 Afghan refugees.

In 2014, Cambodia agreed to accept refugees on a voluntary basis from Nauru and Papua New Guinea who had initially sought asylum in Australia but were refused entry because they attempted to land by boat. Just seven came to Cambodia.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Support Us

Latest News

Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
India orders probe into shooting of Kashmir civilians
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Nov 18, 2021
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Nov 18, 2021
US bishops back communion text but avoid debate on rite
Nov 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021
A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021

Features

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass

Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass
Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx
Catholic bishops dream of a strifefree postCovid Bolivia

Catholic bishops dream of a strife-free post-Covid Bolivia

After year of divisive debate US bishops approve tepid document on Communion

After year of divisive debate, US bishops approve tepid document on Communion
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.