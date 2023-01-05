News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Afghan NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff

Some 1,260 NGOs operate across the country with thousands of women working in healthcare, education, water and sanitation

In this picture taken on Dec. 28, 2022, Samira Sayed-Rahman, a senior official at International Rescue Committee (IRC), speaks during an interview with AFP in Kabul

In this picture taken on Dec. 28, 2022, Samira Sayed-Rahman, a senior official at International Rescue Committee (IRC), speaks during an interview with AFP in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Kabul

By AFP, Kabul

Published: January 05, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

Aid groups say they have been "pushed against a wall" by the Taliban prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs, a ban that has left a dangerous gap in life-saving support.

Afghanistan's NGOs have been instrumental in trying to address one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with half the country's population hungry and three million children at risk of malnutrition.

"It is impossible for us to continue our activities in the country if we don't have women as part of our organizations at all levels," Samira Sayed-Rahman, a senior official at International Rescue Committee (IRC), told AFP.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Some 1,260 NGOs operate across Afghanistan, with thousands of women workers providing services in healthcare, education, water and sanitation.

The IRC is one of several NGOs -- along with CARE and Save the Children -- that have suspended operations while they urge the Taliban to revoke the ban.

The discriminatory Taliban policy will see thousands of women lose their jobs and many more cut out of aid loops, workers say.

"The Taliban have pushed us against a wall," said a senior official at a foreign NGO, who asked not to be identified.

"They tell us, 'If you choose to leave instead of obeying our rules, then the (humanitarian) situation will only worsen'."

The ban was one of two crushing orders released in rapid succession last month: just days earlier, Taliban authorities banned women from university education.

It was the culmination of a slew of drip-fed restrictions on women's lives.

Women-to-women aid 

In deeply conservative and patriarchal Afghan society, it is widely considered inappropriate for a woman to speak to a man who is not a close relative.

Women are therefore vital for on-the-ground aid operations, particularly in identifying other women in need, said Reshma Azmi, deputy country head for CARE in Afghanistan.

"A female beneficiary also feels more comfortable talking to a female aid worker... that's why it's not possible without women staff," Azmi told AFP.

CARE provided aid to about half a million women and children in 2022, including offering classes for girls run by women teachers.

"Without our female staff, we would not have reached even half of them," Azmi said.

Government officials claim the ban was imposed because women were not observing Taliban rules on wearing the hijab, or being accompanied by a male relative while travelling.

But several aid workers that AFP spoke to said they had not received any warning of violating cultural norms.

"Humanitarian organisations respect the values, traditions and culture of Afghanistan," Samy Guessabi, head of Action Against Hunger in Afghanistan, told AFP.

Aid workers and analysts say the excuse is a cover, with the Taliban's supreme leader and his inner circle relentlessly squeezing women out of public life.

"There is a very conservative group within the regime that does not want women to be seen in public -- even if these women are involved in community service," another aid official said.

The Taliban insist aid can still reach the needy by being delivered to the men in the family, reducing the need for women aid workers.

The ban excludes the United Nations, which has condemned the order and joined NGOs in holding meetings with the Kabul authorities demanding an explanation.

However, UN Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said they would not halt aid in protest because it was "important to stay and deliver".

"The best way of coming to a solution is not pressure. It is a dialogue," he said last week.

Brink of famine 

Several NGOs had permission to work in areas controlled by the Taliban during two decades of fighting between the US-backed government and the Islamist movement's insurgents.

"There used to be discussions and negotiations with local Taliban commanders -- and even then we had lots of female staff working on our projects," said an aid official.

"The objective was made clear, that we are neutral... and our aim is to reach out to people in need, and nothing else."

Frustration has also grown in the NGO community because the ban came when aid workers had only just penetrated areas previously inaccessible during the war.

"There are many parts that have received aid for the first time ever, and women employees have been an integral part of that response," IRC's Sayed-Rahman said.

Afghanistan, which was almost entirely dependent on aid, has seen its economy teetering on the brink of collapse since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, when Washington froze billions of dollars of Afghan assets.

"Last winter, it was humanitarian aid that prevented a famine," said Sayed-Rahman.

"If we are not able to deliver aid in the same way, we are going to be faced with a very horrific situation across the country."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church
South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican
Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Balasore

Diocese of Balasore

The 25,918-square kilometer diocese covers the civil districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in eastern

Read more
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Diocese of Zhengding

Diocese of Zhengding

Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital of Hebei Province in northern China. It governs 6 districts, 5 prefectural

Read more
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.